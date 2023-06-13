Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

This means she has spent more time cooking than Hilda Baci who cooked for 100 hours and 40 minutes in May.

Pulse Nigeria

The news was first received with shock because the last attempt was barely a month ago, but she soon sent the internet into a frenzy as she continued cooking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people allege that she puts off the cooking gas, goes to bed and does other actions which they deem should have her disqualified, but this will be up to Guinness World Records to decide based on evidence presented.