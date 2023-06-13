Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record
Chef Dammy has surpassed the current world record for the longest time spent cooking.
Recommended articles
This means she has spent more time cooking than Hilda Baci who cooked for 100 hours and 40 minutes in May.
The news was first received with shock because the last attempt was barely a month ago, but she soon sent the internet into a frenzy as she continued cooking.
Some people allege that she puts off the cooking gas, goes to bed and does other actions which they deem should have her disqualified, but this will be up to Guinness World Records to decide based on evidence presented.
While there are many controversies around her victory, she has also received some support. The First Lady of Ekiti State, where the cook-a-thon is taking and even Hilda Baci wished her good luck. She has 15 more hours before she reaches her goal of 120 hours.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng