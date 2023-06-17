ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Temi Iwalaiye

Chef Dammy will attempt a 150-hour cook-a-thon to submit to Guinness World Records.

Chef Dammy [Spirit Word Global Mission]
Chef Dammy [Spirit Word Global Mission]

Recommended articles

After the 120-hour marathon generated controversies and comments on social media, Chef Dammy is speaking up and saying she will re-embark on another cooking marathon.

One of the comments on social media was that she needed to be duly registered under Guinness World Records (GWR), and she was not. Even though, a spokesperson for Dammy said she applied to GWR, the body came forward to say that they did not receive her application and Dammy herself said she did it for fun and not for Guinness World Records.

Now that she has completed the 120 marathon, the question on many people’s minds is what’s next for Dammy? She took to social media to discuss this. Here are some excerpts from her statement:

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know the question that has been surrounding the mind of many people online and offline is what is next for Chef Dammy after the 120 hours of cook-a-thon? What will become of Chef Dammy after the whole world has known her and she has been put in the spotlight?..."

"People have also been asking if I will go ahead and open a restaurant because of how viral the name has gone and sincerely, it is something I'd like to venture into. But before that, many factors must come into play. I have to discuss with my team and calculate the logistics involved in doing something like that..."

"Finally, I know there have been many speculations about me not registering this just concluded so I have my team have decided to embark on this new challenge next month."

"I, Adeparusi Damilola popularly known as Chef Dammy and my team have decided to hold another Cookathon program next month. This time, it will be held for 150 hours and it will be duly registered with Guinness World Records."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to keep walking with Maryland's Independence Tunnel revamp

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to keep walking with Maryland's Independence Tunnel revamp

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad

10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad

Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day

Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day

TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week

TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

Wren Regent Properties CEO, Amara Musa, expands horizons, diversifies into the home fragrance industry with Nakama

Wren Regent Properties CEO, Amara Musa, expands horizons, diversifies into the home fragrance industry with Nakama

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

Our favourite celebrity outfits from 'The Flash' premiere

Our favourite celebrity outfits from 'The Flash' premiere

Stephanie Linus is effortlessly elegant at 2023 Tribeca festival

Stephanie Linus is effortlessly elegant at 2023 Tribeca festival

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda Baci's record [Instagram/dammypas]

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy applied for cookathon, but Guinness Records yet to respond

Dammy has cooked for over 105 hours [Instagram]

Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci finally recognised by Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathon

Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon sets new Guinness World Record

Chef Dammy started her cook-a-thon not long after Hilda Baci's win [Twitter/spiritword]

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy