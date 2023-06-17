Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

After the 120-hour marathon generated controversies and comments on social media, Chef Dammy is speaking up and saying she will re-embark on another cooking marathon.

One of the comments on social media was that she needed to be duly registered under Guinness World Records (GWR), and she was not. Even though, a spokesperson for Dammy said she applied to GWR, the body came forward to say that they did not receive her application and Dammy herself said she did it for fun and not for Guinness World Records.

Now that she has completed the 120 marathon, the question on many people’s minds is what’s next for Dammy? She took to social media to discuss this. Here are some excerpts from her statement:

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know the question that has been surrounding the mind of many people online and offline is what is next for Chef Dammy after the 120 hours of cook-a-thon? What will become of Chef Dammy after the whole world has known her and she has been put in the spotlight?..."

"People have also been asking if I will go ahead and open a restaurant because of how viral the name has gone and sincerely, it is something I'd like to venture into. But before that, many factors must come into play. I have to discuss with my team and calculate the logistics involved in doing something like that..."

"Finally, I know there have been many speculations about me not registering this just concluded so I have my team have decided to embark on this new challenge next month."