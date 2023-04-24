5 famous women who should be on Nigerian naira notes

Born in 1925, Ladi became so good her pottery travelled to European countries. She is immortalised at the back of the 20 naira note, but while that’s great and good, ₦20 is hardly used because most expenses start from ₦50. The reverse of the ₦100 has some women dancing in their traditional attire but they are unknown.

There are many more notes that should have other deserving Nigerian women.

1. Dora Akunyili

Dora was the head of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria from 2001 to 2008. She cracked down on fake drugs and saw their near annihilation. Her administration was not for being fantastically anti-corruption. She died in 2014.

2. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh

She was the doctor who stopped the Ebola virus pandemic from spreading further in Nigeria by quarantining patient 0 Patrick Sawyer despite opposition from the Liberian authorities. She later died from the virus.

3. Queen Amina

Queen Amina of Zazzau (Zaria) was a brave warrior and ruler of Kingdoms in Northern Nigeria. She was known for her military might and prowess.

4. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

She is a leader in the Nigerian suffrage movement, and she is the first of many things. She was the first Nigerian woman to Abeokuta Grammar School, and the first woman to drive. She led marches and protests for women’s rights and campaigned for Women’s Rights to vote and participate in politics.

5. Queen Idia

Queen Idia was the Queen mother in Benin in the 14th century. She is believed to be the reason for her son’s military victories. She was said to use magic to help her son win as well as being a fearless Army General who led the Armies of Benin on several victories.

How many countries have women on their currency?

A study was carried out by the international marketplace Ubuy, South Africa. They examined all the current-issue banknotes in the world to take note of gender parity.

Only 80 of the banknotes now in circulation around the world have images of women on them, according to the study.

According to the survey, Australia leads the pack with five women appearing on national banknotes, followed by Sweden and Scotland with four each. The Dominican Republic, England, Canada, Norway, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Argentina, and Israel have two ladies on their banknotes respectively, while the Czech Republic, Colombia, and Denmark each have three.