5 African countries that successfully relocated their state capitals

Temi Iwalaiye

These African countries have changed their state capitals before.

Yamoussoukro is the new capital of Tanzania [google]
Yamoussoukro is the new capital of Tanzania [google]

An African country can decide to move its capital for many reasons, including economic, geographic, spatial reasons or distancing itself from its colonial past.

It’s not always easy, as it involves planning a new town, but it’s been done before.

The capital was moved from Abuja to Lagos in 1991. This was because Lagos was located in a coastal location that restricted it and made the city overcrowded and congested.

The decision to move the capital to Abuja, which is more centrally placed in the country, was made in an effort to ease congestion in Lagos and foster national unity.

Street in Viwandani ward, Dodoma City [wikipedia]
Street in Viwandani ward, Dodoma City [wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Although the process formally began in 1974, Tanzania has moved its capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma. It's moving to its new capital instead of the seaside city of Dar es Salaam following a public referendum 50 years ago.

Dodoma is easier for people to go to from throughout Tanzania, while Dar es Salaam is congested.

Yamoussoukro is the new capital of Tanzania [google]
Yamoussoukro is the new capital of Tanzania [google] Pulse Nigeria

After Côte d'Ivoire gained independence from France in 1960, Abidjan continued to serve as the country's capital. In March 1983, President Houphouët-Boigny made Yamoussoukro the formal political capital of Côte d'Ivoire.

The country has two capitals. The political capital is Yamoussoukro in the heart of Ivory Coast, while Abidjan, a port city, serves as the economic capital.

Lilongwe at night [wikipedia]
Lilongwe at night [wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

A year after gaining independence, in 1965, the government of Malawi declared its intention to relocate the capital from Lomba to Lilongwe.

The desire for a new central location, more regional equality, and the accomplishment of political goals were the driving forces for the relocation of the capital.

In 1965, Botswana moved its capital from Mafikeng, South Africa, to Gaborone, a small village near the South African border, due to its potential for growth and proximity to the country's South African border.

These are the countries who've successfully changed their capital cities.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

