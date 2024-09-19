ADVERTISEMENT
Do you know the former names of Nigeria and other countries in the world?

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the ancient names of countries before modernity.

Ancient names of Nigeria and other countries [istockphoto]
Many countries have undergone name changes over time, often for a variety of reasons. Whether to redefine their identity, assert independence, or reflect a new political reality, these name changes are significant.

What were some of these countries formerly called and what are their current names?

The area that is now known as Nigeria was home to several ancient African civilisations, including the Oyo Empire, Sultanate of Kano, the Kingdom of Nri, and the Benin Kingdom.

Ancient Kano empire [Flickr]
The British had gained control of Lagos and the southern coast before the name 'Nigeria'. The area surrounding the river was known as the "Royal Niger Company Territories," was under the jurisdiction of the Royal Niger Company.

Other names that were floated before Flora Shaw came up with the idea for Nigeria were Royal Niger Company Territories, Central Sudan, Niger Empire, Niger Sudan, and Hausa Territories.

In ancient times Ghana was known; the more popular name came from the king's title, ghāna.

Before March 1957, the Gold Coast was the name given to Ghana when the Portuguese arrived in Ghana in the fifteenth century because they had discovered so much gold between the Ankobra and Volta rivers. Later, the English colonists adopted the Gold Coast.

The name "Ethiopia" is derived from a Greek word meaning "land of the burnt faces."

Formerly known as Abyssinia, this region extended beyond present-day Ethiopia to include Eritrea, Djibouti, parts of northern Somalia, southern Egypt, eastern Sudan, Yemen, and western Saudi Arabia. Abyssinia existed for over 800 years, from 1137 to 1974.

Egypt was named after the Nile river [Nationalgeographic]
ALSO READ: 4 cultures in the world that prostrate to greet like the Yorubas

Ancient Egypt was known as "Kemet," meaning "black land," a name believed to refer to the fertile soil left by the Nile's annual floods.

In ancient times, the region now known as Turkey was called Anatolia or Asia Minor. The western part of Turkey was known as Byzantium before it became Constantinople, later Istanbul, and eventually, Turkey.

Ancient Persia [Coursebible]
The country we know today as Iran was historically called Persia until 1935. The name Persia is deeply rooted in history and was the domain of the Achaemenid dynasty in the 6th century BC.

Under Cyrus the Great, Persia expanded into western Asia, Egypt, and parts of Eastern Europe. It was overthrown by Alexander the Great in 330 BC and later conquered by Muslim Arabs between AD 633 and 651.

The island known as Great Britain, comprising England, Scotland, and Wales, was called Albion by the Greeks and Romans. The Romans also referred to it as Britannia.

Iraq was historically known as Mesopotamia, referring to the area between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Before its division after World War II, the historical name for Korea was "Cho Son."

Tokyo was formerly known as Edo until Emperor Meiji relocated the capital from Kyoto to Edo in 1868.

Ancient China [Historyskills]
China has been known by several names over the centuries, including Huaxia, Zhongguo, and the Middle Kingdom. The Europeans, particularly the English, referred to it as Cathay, an Anglicized form of "Catai," which was an alternative name for northern China.

India was referred to as "Indos" by Europeans and was also known as Bharat, after an ancient Indian ruler.

The region historically known as Israel and Palestine was once called Canaan, followed by Judea and Samaria.

In ancient times, France was known as Gaul. When the Franks took over in the 5th century AD, it became known as Frankia.

It is a beautiful observation that most countries in the world had different names from what we now called them, showing that change is inevitable.

