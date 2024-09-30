ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know what African countries were called post-independence and colonialism?

African countries that renamed themselves [sonambulas]
African countries that renamed themselves [sonambulas]

Many African countries are still known by their colonial names, while others have changed them.

Recommended articles

Names hold great significance, often speaking to a country’s past and cultural identity. While many African countries were named by colonial powers, some have since reverted to names that better represent their heritage.

Here are five such countries:

ADVERTISEMENT
Botswana renamed itself after colonialism [travelnoire]
Botswana renamed itself after colonialism [travelnoire] Pulse Nigeria

Botswana was known as Bechuanaland after British colonisation began in 1885. After independence in 1966, the country's name was changed to Botswana, after the Tswana, the majority ethnic group.

Before its 1960 independence from France, a West African country was known as Haute-Volta, then the Republic of Upper Volta. In 1984, it became Burkina Faso, meaning "the land of upright and honest people.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zambia and Zimbabwe [discoverafricasafaris]
Zambia and Zimbabwe [discoverafricasafaris] Pulse Nigeria

The British protectorate of Rhodesia, named after Cecil John Rhodes a miner and politician in southern Africa.

The British protectorate was formed between Southern African countries, Southern Rhodesia and Northern Rhodesia.

Southern Rhodesia became a self-governing British colony in 1923, while Northern Rhodesia became a British protectorate in 1924. In 1964, Northern Rhodesia declared independence and changed its name to Zambia, derived from the Zambezi River.

Southern Rhodesia was known as Rhodesia until 1979, when it became Zimbabwe Rhodesia. In 1980, Zimbabwe gained independence from the British and dropped the Rhodesia part of its name, derived from Great Zimbabwe, a mediaeval city.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Do you know the former names of Nigeria and other countries in the world?

In 2018, the country that was formerly known as Swaziland changed its name to the Kingdom of Eswatini. Although the country was referred to as Eswatini by King Mswatti III since 2014, the formal name was revealed during the celebration of its 50th Independence Day.

Renaming the country was considered a symbolic move to distance it from its history of British colonisation and to avoid confusion with Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Top 5 African countries without clean water in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

It was called Portuguese East Africa until 1975. Mozambique got its name from "Musa Al Bik," the name of a prominent Arab trader who lived on the island of Mozambique in the early centuries.

Mali's former name was French Sudan during the colonial period. It was part of French West Africa, a federation of French colonial territories.

After gaining independence in 1960, the country initially joined with Senegal to form the Malian Federation, but when that dissolved, it became the Republic of Mali, named after the historic Mali Empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Nigeria still goes by its colonial name.

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

The 'I am enough' Solution: Uncovers' new dark spot serum unveiled

The 'I am enough' Solution: Uncovers' new dark spot serum unveiled

10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs

10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs

Your house has a bad odour but you can’t tell - Here’s why and how to fix it

Your house has a bad odour but you can’t tell - Here’s why and how to fix it

Mr Macaroni, Segun Arinze, Rez Afolabi, others for Civic Fest Africa 2024

Mr Macaroni, Segun Arinze, Rez Afolabi, others for Civic Fest Africa 2024

Feranmi Golden Angel, Vanessa Jones, others to headline GLOWFUX 2024 Charity concert

Feranmi Golden Angel, Vanessa Jones, others to headline GLOWFUX 2024 Charity concert

Here's the correct way to use hydroquinone for hyperpigmentation

Here's the correct way to use hydroquinone for hyperpigmentation

5 signs you’re too independent to be in a relationship

5 signs you’re too independent to be in a relationship

5 most expensive houses owned by billionaires

5 most expensive houses owned by billionaires

The side effects of drinking soda during menstruation

The side effects of drinking soda during menstruation

5 animals that never grow old

5 animals that never grow old

5 historical travel destinations you can add to your bucket list

5 historical travel destinations you can add to your bucket list

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There are different ways to cook eggs [InspiredTaste]

DIY Recipes: 3 different ways to cook eggs to perfection

Mount Everest - Britannica

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

Most unintelligent countries in the world [shuttershock]

10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs

Ilorin (Shutterstock)

3 Affordable Nigerian cities to live and work