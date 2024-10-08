ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

These African countries kept their colonial names after independence just like Nigeria

Cameroon still kept it's colonial name [Newafricanmagazine]
Cameroon still kept it's colonial name [Newafricanmagazine]

The way colonialism works is colonisers named the countries they ‘discovered’. While some countries changed their names after independence, many still held on to the names given by their colonisers.

Recommended articles

Here’s how Nigeria got its name: According to legend, British journalist Flora Shaw came up with this name in the late 19th century. She named it after the Niger River, which flows through the country, and it's still called that till today.

ADVERTISEMENT
Freetown Peninsula [Sierraloaded]
Freetown Peninsula [Sierraloaded] Pulse Nigeria

Portuguese explorer Pedro da Cintra named the lofty mountains growing up on what is now the Freetown Peninsula the "Lion Mountains," or "Serra Lyoa," in 1942.

This is how the term "Sierra Leone" originated. After a series of English naval visits and subsequent British colonisation, the name was anglicised to "Sierra Leone."

Abidjan Cote d' Ivoire (Britannica)
Abidjan Cote d' Ivoire (Britannica) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The term Ivory Coast is referred to in French as Cote d'Ivoire. They are called by their French and not the English version.

The origin of the name can be traced back to pre-colonial West African days when European traders named coasts after the most popular goods they traded. Its commerce in ivory, or elephant tusks, gave rise to the moniker "Ivory Coast."

ALSO READ: 5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

The region known as "Rio dos Camarões" (River of Prawns) was named after the profusion of shrimp found in the Wouri River by Portuguese explorers in the 15th century, who gave the name Cameroon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name was later modified to "Cameroon" under British and French colonial administration.

Guinea Conakry [Energy, capital and power]
Guinea Conakry [Energy, capital and power] Pulse Nigeria

It was historically associated with the Berber word "aginaw," which means black and denoted the colour of the local population.

The region around the Gulf of Guinea was referred to as "Guinea" by the Portuguese and later by other European nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 African countries that successfully relocated their state capitals

This island country was named by the colonists from the Netherlands after the Dutch prince Maurice of Nassau. The name Mauritius persisted even after the French and British took control of the island.

How fascinating is it that these countries never changed their names? Perhaps they liked the name, felt it captured their essence, or there was no reason to change it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 animals that never sleep and why

5 animals that never sleep and why

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

5 serious side effects of eating dates

5 serious side effects of eating dates

Anita Ukah crowned winner of 'Her Money, Her Power' task in BBNaija grand finale

Anita Ukah crowned winner of 'Her Money, Her Power' task in BBNaija grand finale

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it

5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it

How to know when you need to see a therapist

How to know when you need to see a therapist

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

7 most expensive animals ever sold

7 most expensive animals ever sold

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries

10 African countries with the kindest people

Remote work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

Casa Batlló [barcelonapaseodegracia]

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

Signs of a weak man [stock]

5 signs of low self-esteem in men