5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

After gaining independence, some of these countries reverted to their native languages as part of reclaiming their identity.

Here are some of the African countries that changed their official language:

1. Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Tanzania’s colonial language was English since they were colonised by the British. However, after independence in 1961, Tanzania adopted Swahili as the national language, since they were more Swahili than English speakers.

There are a total of 126 languages spoken in Tanzania, but only two are institutional: English and Swahili.

ALSO READ: 5 African countries that successfully relocated their state capitals

2. Somalia

ADVERTISEMENT

Somalia’s official language was Italian and English. However, after independence in 1960, Somalia replaced Italian and English with Somali as the national language.

Somali was standardised and introduced as the language of education and governance. Currently in Somalia, the two most popular languages are Somali and Arabic.

3. Rwanda

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

ADVERTISEMENT

Rwanda is quite a multilingual country. Their colonial language was French, but this was changed in 2008 when Rwanda shifted to English. On the other hand, Kinyarwanda is the national language, spoken by most Rwandans.

Rwandans speak three major languages which are also official languages: Kinyarwanda, French, and English.

4. Madagascar

Madagascar used to speak French since they were a French colony but after independence in 1960.

Malagasy became the national language, though French remains widely used in government, education, and law.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

5. Zimbabwe

The Colonial Language of Zimbabwe was English. After independence in 1980, Shona and Ndebele were recognised as official languages together with English. Zimbabwe now recognises 16 official languages, including indigenous ones.