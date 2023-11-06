Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

If you're tired of overpriced and underwhelming Lagos restaurants, you're in luck! I've got five hidden gems on the mainland that serve up delicious food at affordable prices.

1. Rhapsody at Ikeja City Mall

Rhapsody is the number-one spot for a reason. Their food is affordable and delicious, and their chicken wings, chips, ice cream sundae, steak burger, steak and jollof rice are all must-tries.

Their spaghetti bolognese is also good, but it's a bit on the pricey side. If you're just looking for drinks like mocktails and cocktails, Rhapsody also has a great bar.

2. Essence by the Grid

Essence by the Grid is a cosy place to enjoy a great meal. The space is a bit small, so it's not ideal for private conversations, but the food is worth it.

I highly recommend the jollof rice and wings. The cocktails and pastries are also delicious. You’ll find this restaurant at 15a Sasegbon Street, Ikeja GRA.

3. 355 at Jara Mall

355 is one of the best restaurant chains in Nigeria, and they are found on the mainland at 22 Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja. Their spaghetti was amazing, and the chicken was everything and more.

If you are a cocktail lover, you’ll be impressed. It’s also quite affordable; the budget for one person is about ₦15,000.

4. Alice Garden

If you're in the mood for something different, Alice Garden is a great option. Alice Garden is located at 57 Oduduwa Way, Ikeja. This Chinese/Korean restaurant serves up large portions of delicious food. I love the variety of teas and cakes you can eat there.

The customer service is also top-notch, and their prices are affordable. The decor is very beautiful as it looks like a garden, so you can take many Instagram-worthy pictures.

5. Calabar Kitchen

Craving Nigerian local cuisine? Calabar Kitchen, located at 27 Oluwaleimu Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, is the place to go. Their generous portions of soups and stews are packed with flavourful meat and fish, and the waiters are always friendly and attentive. Whether you're in the mood for afang, egusi, oha soup, pounded yam, or fufu, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at Calabar Kitchen.