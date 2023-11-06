ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, I’ve got the scoop on affordable restaurants on Lagos mainland that know their onions...literally.

Alice Garden [Awelagos]
Alice Garden [Awelagos]

Recommended articles

If you're tired of overpriced and underwhelming Lagos restaurants, you're in luck! I've got five hidden gems on the mainland that serve up delicious food at affordable prices.

Rhapsody at Ikeja City Mall [Rhapsody]
Rhapsody at Ikeja City Mall [Rhapsody] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Rhapsody is the number-one spot for a reason. Their food is affordable and delicious, and their chicken wings, chips, ice cream sundae, steak burger, steak and jollof rice are all must-tries.

Their spaghetti bolognese is also good, but it's a bit on the pricey side. If you're just looking for drinks like mocktails and cocktails, Rhapsody also has a great bar.

Essence by the Grid [Instagram]
Essence by the Grid [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Essence by the Grid is a cosy place to enjoy a great meal. The space is a bit small, so it's not ideal for private conversations, but the food is worth it.

I highly recommend the jollof rice and wings. The cocktails and pastries are also delicious. You’ll find this restaurant at 15a Sasegbon Street, Ikeja GRA.

355 at Jara mall [Dinesurf]
355 at Jara mall [Dinesurf] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

355 is one of the best restaurant chains in Nigeria, and they are found on the mainland at 22 Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja. Their spaghetti was amazing, and the chicken was everything and more.

If you are a cocktail lover, you’ll be impressed. It’s also quite affordable; the budget for one person is about ₦15,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for something different, Alice Garden is a great option. Alice Garden is located at 57 Oduduwa Way, Ikeja. This Chinese/Korean restaurant serves up large portions of delicious food. I love the variety of teas and cakes you can eat there.

Alice Garden [Awelagos]
Alice Garden [Awelagos] Pulse Nigeria

The customer service is also top-notch, and their prices are affordable. The decor is very beautiful as it looks like a garden, so you can take many Instagram-worthy pictures.

Calabar Kitchen [Calabarkitchen]
Calabar Kitchen [Calabarkitchen] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Craving Nigerian local cuisine? Calabar Kitchen, located at 27 Oluwaleimu Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, is the place to go. Their generous portions of soups and stews are packed with flavourful meat and fish, and the waiters are always friendly and attentive. Whether you're in the mood for afang, egusi, oha soup, pounded yam, or fufu, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at Calabar Kitchen.

So next time you're looking for a great meal in Lagos, as a resident or visitor, be sure to check out one of these five places. You won't be disappointed!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Odion Ighalo: Check out the 5 most expensive Hublot watches owned by the Nigerian billionaire footballer

Odion Ighalo: Check out the 5 most expensive Hublot watches owned by the Nigerian billionaire footballer

Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

Steal 7 of Temi Otedola's beauty secrets as seen on her TikTok vlogs

Steal 7 of Temi Otedola's beauty secrets as seen on her TikTok vlogs

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat

5 budget-friendly Nike sneakers every man needs in their closet

5 budget-friendly Nike sneakers every man needs in their closet

How to get an American accent in 10 days: A step-by-step guide

How to get an American accent in 10 days: A step-by-step guide

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

5 most dangerous Nigerians and their crimes

5 most dangerous Nigerians and their crimes

Here are 5 common meanings when your partner asks for space

Here are 5 common meanings when your partner asks for space

Drink, savour, celebrate! The new Hydr8 100 & D’Vybe are your next favourite drinks

Drink, savour, celebrate! The new Hydr8 100 & D’Vybe are your next favourite drinks

5 signs of high fertility in women

5 signs of high fertility in women

10x10 celebrated 2 years of Confidence, Beauty: 11 colours of pre-stretched braids

10x10 celebrated 2 years of Confidence, Beauty: 11 colours of pre-stretched braids

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

Teas that calm you down and lower blood pressure [shuttershock]

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress & reduce blood pressure

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Vegan Steak [Seitansociety]

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat