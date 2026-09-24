Pete Edochie recalls private bond with late Olu Jacobs, prays one of his children becomes an actor

Veteran actor Pete Edochie has paid tribute to his late colleague and friend, Olu Jacobs, following the legendary actor’s death.

Pete Edochie recalls private relationship with the late Olu Jacobs, describes him as a peaceful and humorous colleague

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Veteran actor praises Joke for caring for Olu Jacobs during his six-year health struggle

Pete Edochie prays one of Olu Jacobs’ children becomes an actor to preserve his legacy

Edochie shared touching details about his relationship with Jacobs while praising his widow, Joke, for the care and support she gave the late actor during his final years.

The veteran actor described Jacobs as a peaceful and humorous colleague who created a private life shared only by himself, Joke, and Edochie.

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“Something must kill a man. Nobody can do it except God. If God says the amount of time allocated to you on earth is finished, there is absolutely nothing you can do about it.

Olu, my brother, you fought like a man, like the soldier I have always known you to be. Rest in peace, my brother. Today, I commiserate with you for what you had to endure over a period of six years.

You were a humorous personality, a very peaceful colleague. Olu created a life that is known to only himself, Joke and I.

Joke, you did your best, and while we must mourn that Olu has gone, we should also be glad and celebrate Olu’s life. Of all our senior colleagues who have gone, Olu was the only one who got to 89 and beyond.”

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Edochie also spoke about Jacobs’ legacy in the Nigerian film industry and expressed a personal wish for one of his children to pursue acting.

“My one prayer is that one of Olu’s children takes to acting so that whenever we look at him, we’ll remember what Olu meant to all of us.

Olu was our movie senior, and he reacted that way to everybody he interacted with on audition.

If it is true that people recognise one another after they have gone then there’s a possibility that we will meet again.”