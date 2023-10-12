ADVERTISEMENT
3 outstanding female artists and their masterpieces

Anna Ajayi

This is a reminder that creativity knows no gender as the world of art is even richer for their contributions.

Yayoi Kusama is one outstanding female artist of the contemporary world [TheIndependent]
Yayoi Kusama is one outstanding female artist of the contemporary world [TheIndependent]

From the Renaissance period to contemporary times, many female artists have created masterpieces that people from all over the world continue to resonate with.

We’ll expatiate on the lives of three of those extraordinary women artists, spanning both art history and the contemporary world. We'll also explore their masterpieces, and what makes them so renowned.

Artemisia Gentileschi was a great artist [ArtnetNews]
Artemisia Gentileschi was a great artist [ArtnetNews] Pulse Nigeria

Artemisia Gentileschi is the most celebrated female painter of the 17th century. She was an Italian Baroque painter known for depicting strong and powerful women in her works, like the Judith Slaying Holofernes as portrayed below.

The Judith Slaying Holofernes painting [Pinterest]
The Judith Slaying Holofernes painting [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This masterpiece portrays Judith beheading the Assyrian general Holofernes of the time. She makes use of intense chiaroscuro, a technique that strikes a contrast between light and shadow, adding an almost cinematic quality to the scene. This made it one of her most recognised art pieces.

Aside from art, Artemisia is also celebrated for her ability to rise above the challenges faced by women in her era. She fought against gender bias and got over a deeply personal trauma. This makes her an inspirational figure in art history.

Frida Kahlo used her art to express taboo subjects surrounding women [BusinessInsider]
Frida Kahlo used her art to express taboo subjects surrounding women [BusinessInsider] Frida Kahlo was born in Coyoacn, Mexico in 1907. To show her strong support for the Mexican Revolution, Frida later claimed her birth date to be three years later, so people would "associate her" with the revolution. The artist used her work to portray taboo topics such as abortion, miscarriage, birth, and breastfeeding, among other things. In doing so, she opened up a conversation about these topics.Kahlo once said "I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality," giving an honest depiction of what life what like, especially for women. Further, Kahlo was an openly bisexual woman and made no excuses or apologies for her sexual preferences.In and out of the communist party, Kahlo and her husband Deigo Rivera were politically active. The couple raised money for the Republicans fighting against Franco's forces in the Spanish Civil War, and just days before her death Frida attended a protest against CIA intervention in Guatemala. Business Insider USA

Frida Kahlo, born in Mexico, is an artist celebrated for her many portraits and self-portraits with a surrealistic style. The Two Fridas is a world-famous piece where she expresses her desperation and loneliness following her divorce from her ex-husband, Diego Rivera.

The two Fridas is a masterpiece painted in 1939 [flickr]
The two Fridas is a masterpiece painted in 1939 [flickr] Pulse Nigeria

Kahlo's ability to convey her inner turmoil and pain through art makes this painting a timeless representation of her personal struggles. Her work has continued to inspire artists and art lovers alike.

Yayoi Kusama is an exceptionally talented artist [Pinterest]
Yayoi Kusama is an exceptionally talented artist [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Yayoi Kusama is a contemporary Japanese artist who is famously called "the queen of polka dot." This is due to her ability to create repetitive patterns, using shapes such as circles, dots and lines.

She has created countless masterpieces, but her collection of Infinity Mirror Rooms stands out as one enchanting, innovative and mind-blowing work.

One of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms in Tokyo Digital Art Museum [Pinterest]
One of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms in Tokyo Digital Art Museum [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
The rooms in this art piece, are filled with endless reflections of light and colour. It's like a universe of boundless imagination.

It's difficult to pick just one masterpiece from Yayoi Kusama's vast collection, and earlier this year, she collaborated with Louis Vuitton to create more.

Yayoi Kusama's gigantic art impression on the famed Louis Vuitton building [Sortiraparis]
Yayoi Kusama's gigantic art impression on the famed Louis Vuitton building [Sortiraparis] Pulse Nigeria
Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

