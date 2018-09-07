Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Health benefits of African or bush pear (Ube)

Ube Health benefits of African or bush pear

This specie of pear is mostly found in Africa. It is most commonly eaten with corn.

  • Published:
Health benefits of African or bush pear play

Health benefits of African or bush pear

(caribhealthng)

Popularly known as Ube in South Eastern Nigeria, this fruit has a variety of health benefits.

African pear or bush pear is a popular street food in Nigeria, mostly eaten with roasted or boiled corn. When unripe, it is pink in colour but turns dark purple when ripe.

Among its many nutrients are carbohydrates, sugars, fibre, vitamins such as thiamine, pantothenate, folate, vitamin C and B6, niacin and riboflavin. It also contains antioxidants and minerals.

1. Helps in increasing skin health

Because Ube is rich in Vitamin C, it is a strong antioxidant and a dietary supplement that can prevent scurvy and keep the skin glowing.

2. Helps in healthy bowel movement

This fruit is rich in fiber and helps prevent constipation and also ensures regularity of bowel movement. It adds bulk to the stool which makes the process of passing stool easier.

ALSO READ: Real names of popular Nigerian food

3. High in calcium and used for toothpaste

play

 

Bush pear is has a lot of antimicrobial properties. The antimicrobes keep bacteria that are responsible for mouth odour and tooth decay away. Its high concentration of calcium and phosphorus makes it a good supplement for the development and maintenance of healthy bones and teeth.

4. Used by local doctors

The green paste of the pear is used by traditional doctors to treat open faced wounds. Ring worms, skin rashes, and other parasitic wounds are cured using Ube.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Pulse List Here are the most common breakfast recipes in Nigeriabullet
2 Old wives' tales 5 myths on how to predict if you're having a boy or a...bullet
3 Culture & Traditions 7 unusual cultures around the worldbullet

Related Articles

Healthy Eating Should you be eating corn from the roadside this season?
Fruits in Africa You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits
Pulse List 5 strange fruits from around the world
Guides & Tips Ultimate street food guide to visiting Nigeria
DIY How to make your own glass of chapman
Food Frenzy 10 Foods worth travelling to Africa for

Travel, Arts & Culture

Perks of travelling during off-season versus peak period
Explore Perks of travelling during off-season versus peak period
The Singapore Botanical Gardens is one of the UNESCO heritage sites in Singapore.
Horoscope Check out the best vacation sites according to your Zodiac sign
Marianne Olaleye
Marianne Olaleye London-based Nigerian photographer selected as one of the Portrait of Britain 2018 winners
Everything Na Art Meet Amin Ameen, the brains behind the brand