You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits

You probably didn't know the real names of these popular Nigerian fruits.

These are five of the most common fruits and their botanical or English names.

1. Black Velvet Tamarind

ece-auto-gen

This fruit is commonly known in Nigeria as Icheku (Igbo), Awin (Yoruba) and Tsamiyar kurm (Hausa). It is also known among children as "lickie lickie".

2. Tropical Almonds

ece-auto-gen

This delicious fruit is referred to as “fruit” and can be found in many parts of Southern Nigeria.

3. Rose Apple

ece-auto-gen

This rose apple is commonly referred to as "Local Apple".

4. African Star Apple

kitchen butterfly

You would be more successful finding this fruit in Nigeria if you call it (Yoruba) or Udara (Igbo). Some people also call it "African Cherry".

5. Tiger nuts

Pulse Nigeria