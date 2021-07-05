RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits

We all grew up seeing these fruits around the corner of the street, but did you know their English names?

Some fruits that originated in West Africa were either given a traditional name or an invented name.

You probably didn't know the real names of these popular Nigerian fruits.

These are five of the most common fruits and their botanical or English names.

Real names of popular Nigerian fruits- Black Velvet Tamarind
This fruit is commonly known in Nigeria as Icheku (Igbo), Awin (Yoruba) and Tsamiyar kurm (Hausa). It is also known among children as "lickie lickie".

Real names of popular Nigerian fruits- Tropical Almonds
This delicious fruit is referred to as “fruit” and can be found in many parts of Southern Nigeria.

Real names of popular Nigerian fruits- Rose Apple
This rose apple is commonly referred to as "Local Apple".

Health benefits of African star apple/Agbalumo/Udara [Kitchen butterfly]
You would be more successful finding this fruit in Nigeria if you call it (Yoruba) or Udara (Igbo). Some people also call it "African Cherry".

Here's why most women have joined the tiger nuts craze [Healthline]
This fruit is popularly known as Aki Hausa in the Southeast, in the North and Ofio in the Southwest. The name "Tiger nut is gradually becoming popular amongst Nigerians though.

