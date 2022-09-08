We love Asake's style for these 5 reasons

From 'Omo Ope' to 'Sugba' to 'Palazzo' and 'Peace Be On to you' and 'Terminator', Asake has been on our radar all year long, we aren’t complaining about it.

But besides his great musical talent, Asake has the appearance of a superstar. He looks like a hitmaker.

Here are some things we adore about him;

1. His grills

First of all, it’s hard to picture Asake without his teeth plated in gold, his grills give him an interesting look and forms part of his personality.

2. His faux locs

Asake and his faux locs are synonymous with each other. Asake likes to use colourful locs. His favourite is blonde.

3. His oversized clothing

Asake is not one to wear an outfit that his size, no he reminds us a lot of the early era of Hip Hop because of his love for baggy clothes. Whether it is a suit or trousers or jacket, Asake always keeps it oversized.

4. His love for colours

Yellow, orange, blue whatever bright colours are there, Asake is never afraid to experiment with different colours.

5. His jewellery and piercing