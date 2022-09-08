RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

We love Asake's style for these 5 reasons

Temi Iwalaiye

More than his music, Asake looks quite intriguing.

Asake has a very peculiar style [Instagram/Asake]
Asake has a very peculiar style [Instagram/Asake]

Asake dropped his new album last night and he has been all the rave all year long.

From 'Omo Ope' to 'Sugba' to 'Palazzo' and 'Peace Be On to you' and 'Terminator', Asake has been on our radar all year long, we aren’t complaining about it.

But besides his great musical talent, Asake has the appearance of a superstar. He looks like a hitmaker.

Here are some things we adore about him;

First of all, it’s hard to picture Asake without his teeth plated in gold, his grills give him an interesting look and forms part of his personality.

Asake and his faux locs are synonymous with each other. Asake likes to use colourful locs. His favourite is blonde.

Asake is not one to wear an outfit that his size, no he reminds us a lot of the early era of Hip Hop because of his love for baggy clothes. Whether it is a suit or trousers or jacket, Asake always keeps it oversized.

Yellow, orange, blue whatever bright colours are there, Asake is never afraid to experiment with different colours.

He always has diamond studs on his ears, and sometimes a nose stud. Another thing we like is how he always keeps his jewellery minimal.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.
