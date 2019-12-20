The premiere of "Sugar Rush", one of December’s most anticipated movies held on Thursday, Dec 19 in Lagos.

The movie premiere had several celebrities in attendance. The premiere which was themed, 'CANDYFORNIA: High Definition colour', witnessed the attendees in colourful outfits that got our attention.

We spotted some of the most amazing and trendy looks from the event on our feeds. From Toke Makinwa who played with bright colours to a monotone look from Alex Unusual, here are the best looks from the premiere.

1. Toke Makinwa brought back will tulle with lots of colours that made her look candy. The layered tulle dress was complemented with statement sleeves and a lovely mini bag which is trendy.

2. Chika Ike brought in that class and sass we want to see on the red carpet while sticking to the theme of the event. The ruffles brought a dramatic feel to her look.

3. The unusual and unique vibe came with Alex as expected. She floored the red carpet with the perfect look that represents elegance and class. She's one of the best-dressed at the event.

4. Bisola Aiyeola, who is also one of the casts of the upcoming movie came through with sequin that had lovely bright colours that were well aligned.

5. Adesua Etomi-Wellington played safe with colours but it worked for her look. We love the double ponytail which made her look trendy and lovely.

6. Sharon Ooja is not part of our fashionable celebrities for nothing. She looked super chic with the dramatic sleeve and we can't get over this lovely look.

7. The Bellos came with all the sweetness we need this season. They were the cynosure of all eyes at the red carpet of the premiere with their colourful outfit. Funke Akindele made a lovely entrance in a pink gown and the flower got our attention.

8. Bimbo Ademoye's look was screaming class as she rocked a neon suit. She served a power look that add a lot of sass and the high ponytail complemented the look perfectly.

9. Since the organizers asked for colours, Adebayo Oke-Lawal gave them that. He went all out by combining colours you wouldn't have thought will work together. Spot the camera!

10. Diane Russet was our eye candy at the event. She opted for a blonde worked with the tone of her skin. The embroidery on the outfit was well aligned and we love the ruffles at the slit of the dress.

11. Ini-Dima Okojie served power, classy and chic look at the event. The sequin was a great choice for the style.

12. Adedimeji Lateef looked dapper with his trench coat and a turtle-necked top that worked with this year's fashion trend.

13. Toni Tones came with that extra look as usual. The long train gave the look a Cinderella feel.

13. Idia Aisien was a sweet girl as she rocked a short tulle dress that had one of the longest train of the night. She also served some extra and chic look.

14. The combination of pink and orange is quite daring and Tomike Alayande rocked the colour in this stylish outfit.

15. Mimi Onalaja was the boss chic of the night in a colourful sequin suit designed by Mai Atafo. The look was simple and classy.