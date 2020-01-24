One of the most talked-about trends, this one created a lot of buzz in 2019, thanks to our celebrities and fashion influencers.

Talk of 2019's biggest fashion trends and we can't miss talking about the high slit and it has found its way into 2020. We spotted this trend on several celebrities at movie premieres and international award shows. No matter the overall silhouette, there's no denying that this trend brings attention to leg definition like no other.

You can rock the trend to several events ranging from movie premieres, award shows, weddings, cocktails, and every other party. Thigh slit looks good on trousers, skirts, gowns, and different types of fabric. If you haven't rocked this trend, it's not too late.

Today's article will show you to rock thigh-high slits. Here's how to rock the trend like a fashionista.

1. Red carpet-worthy

Creating an unforgettable impression on the red carpet is one thing you shouldn't shy away from when attending events. Don't be afraid to show off your sexy side by rocking this amazing trend. The length of the slit depends on you as long as it shows off your thighs.

The most interesting part is that you can put the slit on trousers, skirts and gowns as long as its neat and properly placed.

2. Wedding guest style

If you've been invited to a wedding this year, you should be thinking of rocking this trend.trend. You can get everyone's attention when you have a well-placed thigh-high slit on your dress.

If you don't want to do too much on the whole dress, you can concentrate on the upper part of dress. With the thigh-slit, the lower part of the dress is settled.

3. Bridesmaid duties

For soon to be brides, you don't need to worry about getting the right dress for your bridesmaid. All you need to do is get them a dress with a thigh-slit, they'll look gorgeous.

You can decide on the length of the slit in case some of your bridesmaids aren't comfortable with showing too much.

4. Comfy casual

Grab a simple long dress for a shopping session. Complement your slit with strappy sandals and a frilly handbag to complete the boho-chic look. You don't need to do too much for this look.

ALSO READ: Leave that special one speechless on Valentine's Day with these breathtaking outfits

5. Aso-Ebi styles

Got an Owambe this weekend? You need to rock this trend with your lovely fabric. The good part of this is that it works with any type of fabric, from Ankara, lace or Adire.

Get yourself a good fashion designer and make a statement at that Owambe party with your thigh-high slit.