You might think that it's too early to shop, but the truth is time flies and you might end up stepping out for your date in outfits that are far from what you envisioned.

We know you have to think about getting the right gift and picking the right spot for your date but preparing for Valentine's Day goes farther than that. You also need to lock down your outfits in case you're going for a vacation, but if it's just a date, you still need to look great.

Valentine's Day is another opportunity to dress up in a dashing outfit to impress that special someone. Whether you're planning for a date or a weekend getaway, you can never go wrong in the outfit ideas provided below.

Ladies, get in here! Here are some of the style-approved outfits for Valentine's Day 2020.

1. For formal dates

This comes with a lot of details and thoughts on the look. You can either for a long gown or a flowing gown. Ensure the outfit accentuate your body shape and fit perfectly.

Whether you're showing off cleavage or your thighs, you have to infuse some sass into the look. This time you dress to kill!

2. For casual dates

You don't have to do too much. For this, you're not dressing to kill, but you need to leave an impression on the person you're with.

How will you do that? By rocking an amazing outfit that doesn't scream 'I'm available' but also says ' we can start something'.

3. For a party date

Turn down for what! You don't have to be the only one to turn up, your outfit has to do the same. Set the roof on fire with your outfits.

Whether it's a date with your friends or with your partner, you need to create a vibe with your look. From crop tops to denim, make your Val's day party 'lit'.