Design Shark International: On a quest to find Africa’s next top fashion designer

Nigeria is blessed with so many talents spanning various industries. Different industries around the nation are currently being celebrated and making headlines around the world; from entertainment, to sports, arts, and more. Fashion is not to be left out of this wonderful narrative and Design Shark hopes to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s budding fashion industry.

Design Shark International was created to be the bridge that connects talented African designers to an international audience that is waiting for them.

This initiative is the brainchild of a team of industry experts with over seventy years combined experience in fashion and business, who are passionate about giving Nigerian Fashion designers the opportunity to showcase their craft to Africa and the world at large.

When asked about why the founders came together on this impactful project, they responded saying “Every single person in the world perceives fashion in a different way, but it is safe to say that fashion is universal and inclusive of various cultures; helping keep our history, heritage and individualities alive . Through Design Shark, we hope to create impact. Fashion is an industry that is truly open to everyone - the opportunity here is undeniable - to change the trajectory of a creative life, we are excited for this journey.”

The DSI fashion designer search is set to be at the forefront of promoting and celebrating the next generation of African fashion designers by offering beneficiaries of the Fashion Designer search an opportunity to attend and participate in the Portugal Fashion Week as the start of a journey to scaling their businesses.

These designers have to participate in the two qualifying online contests for a chance to be among 12 finalists who exhibit their designs at a fashion show on Saturday, 3rd of September in Lagos, Nigeria.

DSI’s first contest is in full swing! If you are an interested fashion designer or know someone who is, you can enter the competition by submitting a 1 minute video/reel of their start to finish process of an outfit.

Participants should make their “video cover” the finished outfit look and use the hashtags #DSIContest #DiscoverWithDesignShark. Your caption should include @designsharkinternational and why you would like to be chosen as a beneficiary of DSI’s fashion designer search. Submissions will be accepted from now until August 27th, 2022.

This grand finale of the DSI Fashion competition is a grand fashion show that will feature Bolanle Olukanni and Kaylah Oniwo as hosts, Bridget Chigbufue of STV as the red carpet host, alongside an illustrious panel of judges consisting of Noble Igwe, Adebayo Oke-Lawal of TheOrangeNerd, Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe of TheStyleInfidel and Ejiro Amos Tafiri.

You can trust every designer to put their best foot forward to impress these influential judges, as well as the famous personalities who will be in attendance.

DSI anticipates this fashion event to be the biggest fashion and talent search out of Africa!

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos

