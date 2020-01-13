The 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards took place on January 12 at the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

The prestigious event allowed the world's leading actors to go all out in the sartorial stakes. Many gentlemen also stepped away from classic black to liven up their looks while the ladies shined in sequin-festooned gowns, sexy cutaway dresses, and some seriously high octane jewels.

The myriad of different styles, trends and color schemes. From Zendaya's galactic glam Tom Ford's look to Lupita Nyong'O's Michael Kors ensemble, Hollywood's biggest stars did not come to play when it came to their fashion and beauty looks.

Here are some of our favorite fashion moments from the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Zendaya in Tom Ford at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards [Essence] Essence

1. Zendaya brought galactic glam fashion to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet. Styled by Law Roach, the best actress nominee for Euphoria rocked a fuchsia chromed breastplate top and matching jersey evening skirt from the Tom Ford spring 2020 collection.

2. Lupita NyongÓ’s red carpet style has evolved as she rocked a flattering coffee brown floor-length dress custom made from Michael Kors. The amazing look was paired with precious Pomellato jewelry.

Sterling K Brown on 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet [Essence] Essence

3. Sterling K Brown is no stranger to rocking the best of outfits on red carpets. The 43-year-old "This Is Us" star slew in an all burgundy suit and we're stunned.

4. Cynthia Erivo is constantly a red-carpet favourite. She stood out in a gorgeous geometric print from Fendi Fall/Winter 2019 collection. She paired the look with dazzling David Webb earrings and cocktail rings.

5. Susan Kelechi Watson left us speechless as she rocked a Galia Lahav off-white gown with a peek-a-boo deep v-neck.

6. Jeniffer Lopez, the best actress nominee for her role in Hustlers wowed in a high-neck satin Georges Hobeika haute couture gown decorated with jewels from the fall 2018 collection. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, JLo accessorized with Casadei heels and Harry Winston jewels.