Nigerian women who've won Miss World and international pageants

Nigerian women have represented the country in numerous international pageants, but in recent years, it seems like they are living off past glory, with only a few securing crowns or placing in the top five.

Here are international pageant winners

1. Nyekachi Douglas

Pulse Nigeria

Nyekachi Douglas is the longest-reigning Miss World Africa and the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

She represented Nigeria at the Miss World pageant in New York in 2019, where she was crowned Miss World Top Model and won the Beauty with a Purpose challenge.

She was later crowned Miss World Africa after Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica won the Miss World title in 2019.

2. Agbani Darego

Pulse Nigeria

Agbani Darego was an 18-year-old Nigerian computer science student when she was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2001.

That same year, she became the first native African to win the Miss World pageant, securing the title at the 51st Miss World competition in Sun City, South Africa.

She made history as the first Black African woman to win this prestigious title.

3. Bianca Ojukwu

Pulse Nigeria

Bianca Onoh(as she was called then) won the Miss Africa crown in The Gambia in 1989. Before her marriage to Biafran leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, she reigned as Nigeria's Most Beautiful Girl from December 1988 to 1989, after winning Miss Martini.

She also won the Miss Intercontinental pageant and she was the first African ever to win this pageant.

Bianca represented Nigeria on the international stage at Miss World in Hong Kong and Miss Universe in Mexico.

4. Toluwalope Olarewaju

Pulse Nigeria

Toluwalope Olarewaju was a 23-year-old model when she won Miss Tourism Global. Hailing from Osun State, she became the first Nigerian and African to win this title. She also represented Nigeria in the Miss Tourism International World Final 2021/2022.