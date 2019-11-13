You must have witnessed several fashion trends this year, but if you haven't jumped on the circus trend, your experience is probably incomplete.

Inspired by the movie The Greatest Showman, the trend is easy to execute and we're taking up the challenge to have fun with the dress code.

For you to pull off 'circus fashion', you need to think bold colors, bright silhouettes, bubbly prints, polka dots, and shapes. The look can also work with other current fashion trends, like patchwork, paper-bag waists, and over-sized proportions.

We have carefully selected some amazing looks that properly justify circus fashion. Have a look!

This particular look would be an inspiration for the holidays. All you need to do is play with prints that have bright colors.

Since circus fashion is all about patterns, stripes wouldn't be a bad idea.

Prints with different shapes and bold colors would make the circus fashion trend.

Remember the secondary school uniform? Well, the prints are back again to make the circus fashion and we're so in for it.

Speaking about bold colors, floral prints with bold colors can also fit into the circus fashion trend.

Fun and bubbly print like this one will also give the trendy look that fits into the circus fashion.