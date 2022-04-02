This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Celebrity pictures of the week
Another week, another slay.
Which ones were the best of the best?
Liquorose
The queen of lions looked dazzling in this golden gown from Xtrabridelagos.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was the belle of the Bridgerton ball in this olive dress.
Kizz Daniel
This is an immensely stylish look. The red is very catchy plus the white sneakers blend with the look without looking like Christmas attire.
Tomike
Tomike’s picture with her baby was the cutest picture on the internet.
Simi
Simi looks stunning in this Ankara styled headshot.
