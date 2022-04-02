RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Celebrity pictures of the week

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Which ones were the best of the best?

The queen of lions looked dazzling in this golden gown from Xtrabridelagos.

Toke was the belle of the Bridgerton ball in this olive dress.

This is an immensely stylish look. The red is very catchy plus the white sneakers blend with the look without looking like Christmas attire.

Tomike’s picture with her baby was the cutest picture on the internet.

Simi looks stunning in this Ankara styled headshot.

