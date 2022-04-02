Celebrity pictures of the week

Which ones were the best of the best?

Liquorose

The queen of lions looked dazzling in this golden gown from Xtrabridelagos.

Toke Makinwa

Toke was the belle of the Bridgerton ball in this olive dress.

Kizz Daniel

This is an immensely stylish look. The red is very catchy plus the white sneakers blend with the look without looking like Christmas attire.

Tomike

Tomike’s picture with her baby was the cutest picture on the internet.

Simi