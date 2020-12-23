The week was filled with excitement and fashion at its best, and it came to a phenomenal close with a Runway Show.

The week-long event featured activities such as the Street Fashion Show, Ankara Carnival, Fashion Masterclasses, and lots more. BetKing, a digital entertainment and sports technology company provided a uniquely exhilarating experience for attendees who got to interact with some of the sports technology products presented by BetKing.

BetKing supports entrepreneurs at the Aba Fashion Week

Aba is known to be the home of craftspeople and entrepreneurs with expertise in clothing, footwear, and other fashion items. BetKing’s support of the Aba Fashion Week illustrated the brand’s connection to excellence, creativity, and passion of the people in Aba.

The city has evolved over time in the use of diverse technology to deliver quality products in the fashion industry, thus, providing the perfect playground for “fashionpreneurs” to not only showcase their creative talent, but more importantly to learn from experts in the industry.

In a statement, Head of Products, BetKing, Ruby Chuku explained that “our nation has great potential to thrive because of the “fashionpreneurs” of Aba. One of our core pillars as a brand is encouraging entrepreneurship and it gives us great pride to be a part of positive life-changing decisions and moments in the lives of the Nigerian people.”

According to Sam Hart, an organiser of the Aba Fashion Week, “This was our maiden event and we wanted to showcase what we are cable of doing. We are very grateful to BetKing for believing in us and sponsoring this edition. We have no doubt about the value of the Aba Fashion Week, and we believe that the massive turnout, sustained social media trends and general positive spirit it brought about in the city of Aba and beyond is proof that Aba Fashion Week is a bankable brand”

*This is a featured post.