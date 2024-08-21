ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the times Ayra Starr and Tyla proved they're style soulmates.

Ayra Starr and Tyla [Instagram/AyraStarr/Tyla]
Ayra Starr and Tyla [Instagram/AyraStarr/Tyla]

These two African women share a lot in common, including their style.

Recommended articles

Both were born in 2002, sing Afrobeats and Afropop, and have a fondness for crop tops, bikinis, low-waist jeans, and generally 'skimpy’ outfits, often featuring holes and tears.

Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, is a South African musician known for her breakout single "Water." She went on to win a Grammy Award. Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, is a Grammy-nominated singer known for her hit record "Rush."

Both have made waves in their respective fields, but there are times when their styles intersect. Here are five of those moments:

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyla and Ayra Starr [Instagram/tylaayrastarr]
Tyla and Ayra Starr [Instagram/tylaayrastarr] Pulse Nigeria

Recently, Ayra Starr wore lace-net pants, a skirt, and a bralette. Tyla sported a similar look, opting for denim shorts and a crop top instead of a bralette.

ADVERTISEMENT
The double bra on Ayra and Tyla [w/magazine,instagram/ayrastarr]
The double bra on Ayra and Tyla [w/magazine,instagram/ayrastarr] Pulse Nigeria

Ayra loves the double bra look, and Tyla is also a big fan of this trend, sometimes even wearing three bras.

CHECK OUT: Vacation Slay: Ayra Starr’s style is the guide to a Hot Girl Summer

The crop top and mini skirt look on both of them [instagram/ayrastarr/facebook/jimmyfallon]
The crop top and mini skirt look on both of them [instagram/ayrastarr/facebook/jimmyfallon] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The crop top and mini skirt is a popular trend among Gen Z, and both Ayra and Tyla have been spotted wearing glittering crop tops and mini skirts many times.

ALSO READ: 5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Ayra Starr and Tyla [Instagram/AyraStarr/Tyla]
Ayra Starr and Tyla [Instagram/AyraStarr/Tyla] Pulse Nigeria

In Ayra Starr’s Rhythm and Blues music video, she wore a white gown similar to the one Tyla wore on her album cover.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr and Tyla [Instagram/Ayrastarr/Tyla]
Ayra Starr and Tyla [Instagram/Ayrastarr/Tyla] Pulse Nigeria

Many of their red carpet appearances have featured similar colours or fabrics. For instance. The green outfit Tyla wore for the Grammys was also similar to what Ayra wore for the Grammy Awards with it's structure and fabric type.

While some people think they might be copying each other, it seems they just have very similar tastes.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

5 animals that don't drink water and why

5 animals that don't drink water and why

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Why your stomach rumbles and how to quiet it down

Why your stomach rumbles and how to quiet it down

10 most valuable currencies in the world

10 most valuable currencies in the world

7 ways women tests men for suitability

7 ways women tests men for suitability

Here are 4 months with the most birthdays

Here are 4 months with the most birthdays

Here’s why you’re always hungry, even after eating

Here’s why you’re always hungry, even after eating

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things to know about Wisdom Kaye [Instagram/wisdmkaye]

5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Nigerian women who have won Miss World

Nigerian women who've won Miss World and international pageants

Ayra Starr and Tyla [Instagram/AyraStarr/Tyla]

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits