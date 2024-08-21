Both were born in 2002, sing Afrobeats and Afropop, and have a fondness for crop tops, bikinis, low-waist jeans, and generally 'skimpy’ outfits, often featuring holes and tears.

Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, is a South African musician known for her breakout single "Water." She went on to win a Grammy Award. Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, is a Grammy-nominated singer known for her hit record "Rush."

Both have made waves in their respective fields, but there are times when their styles intersect. Here are five of those moments:

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

1. The shorts, skirt, and top look

Recently, Ayra Starr wore lace-net pants, a skirt, and a bralette. Tyla sported a similar look, opting for denim shorts and a crop top instead of a bralette.

2. The double bra

Ayra loves the double bra look, and Tyla is also a big fan of this trend, sometimes even wearing three bras.

3. The crop top and mini skirt

The crop top and mini skirt is a popular trend among Gen Z, and both Ayra and Tyla have been spotted wearing glittering crop tops and mini skirts many times.

4. The white gown

In Ayra Starr’s Rhythm and Blues music video, she wore a white gown similar to the one Tyla wore on her album cover.

5. Grammy Awards

Many of their red carpet appearances have featured similar colours or fabrics. For instance. The green outfit Tyla wore for the Grammys was also similar to what Ayra wore for the Grammy Awards with it's structure and fabric type.