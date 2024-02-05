ADVERTISEMENT
See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

The Grammy Awards were a star-studded affair, and these are our best and worst-dressed celebs.

Best and worst dressed [Instagram]
Best and worst dressed [Instagram]

While some people walked away triumphant with the Grammy statue, others, namely Nigerian musicians, were left disappointed, but one thing that will never disappoint is fashion.

Here are our best-dressed stars:

Tyla at the Grammy Awards
Tyla at the Grammy Awards Pulse Nigeria

This South African dame channelled the fluid movement of water in this chiffon gown that reminds us of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace gown.

Madison Beer at Grammy Awards [people]
Madison Beer at Grammy Awards [people] Pulse Nigeria

One of the best looks of the event was the princess white ball gown. It was giving ‘royalty’

Halle Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ( Getty Images)
Halle Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ( Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria

Halle wore a gorgeous nude sequined gown, and she looked amazing postpartum.

Victoria Monet at the 2024 Grammys [Vogue]
Victoria Monet at the 2024 Grammys [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria
This silk corset gown was lush and luxurious—a 10/10 in our books.

Olivia Rodrigo [BusinessinsiderUSA]
Olivia Rodrigo [BusinessinsiderUSA] Business Insider USA

Olivia looked so stunning in her shining red lipstick and white sequinned gown.

Ayra Starr at the Grammys [gettyimages]
Ayra Starr at the Grammys [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Ayra stole the spotlight in this blue sari-like gown. We loved it.

Coco Jones at the Grammys [GettyImages]
Coco Jones at the Grammys [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Simple and elegant. Other celebrities should take notes from Coco Jones.

Miley Cyrus [BusinessinsiderUSA]
Miley Cyrus [BusinessinsiderUSA] Business Insider USA

One wonders if the look her stylist was going for is a ‘hot mess’. The hair and clothes might work for a performance, but certainly not on a red carpet.

Lana Del Rey at the 2024 Grammys [Vogue]
Lana Del Rey at the 2024 Grammys [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria

Lana looked like she was going to a funeral and not the Grammys. It’s a cross between a preacher’s wife and an usher.

Dua Lipa [BusinessinsiderUSA]
Dua Lipa [BusinessinsiderUSA] Business Insider USA

This metallic dress looked so heavy and just didn’t sit right.

Doja Cat at the 2024 Grammys [entertainmenttonight]
Doja Cat at the 2024 Grammys [entertainmenttonight] Pulse Nigeria

Doja looked like she wore tattered rags, it just wasn't 'giving'.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Business Insider USA
Many people have tagged this as Taylor Swift’s worst dress. We are bored of seeing black and white on the red carpet. The corset at the back, the train, the peep-toe shoes and the gloves were too much.

