See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards
The Grammy Awards were a star-studded affair, and these are our best and worst-dressed celebs.
While some people walked away triumphant with the Grammy statue, others, namely Nigerian musicians, were left disappointed, but one thing that will never disappoint is fashion.
Here are our best-dressed stars:
Tyla
This South African dame channelled the fluid movement of water in this chiffon gown that reminds us of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace gown.
Madison Beer
One of the best looks of the event was the princess white ball gown. It was giving ‘royalty’
Halle Bailey
Halle wore a gorgeous nude sequined gown, and she looked amazing postpartum.
Victoria Monet
This silk corset gown was lush and luxurious—a 10/10 in our books.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia looked so stunning in her shining red lipstick and white sequinned gown.
Ayra Starr
Ayra stole the spotlight in this blue sari-like gown. We loved it.
Coco Jones
Simple and elegant. Other celebrities should take notes from Coco Jones.
Worst Dressed
Miley Cyrus
One wonders if the look her stylist was going for is a ‘hot mess’. The hair and clothes might work for a performance, but certainly not on a red carpet.
Lana Del Rey
Lana looked like she was going to a funeral and not the Grammys. It’s a cross between a preacher’s wife and an usher.
Dua Lipa
This metallic dress looked so heavy and just didn’t sit right.
Doja Cat
Doja looked like she wore tattered rags, it just wasn't 'giving'.
Taylor Swift
Many people have tagged this as Taylor Swift’s worst dress. We are bored of seeing black and white on the red carpet. The corset at the back, the train, the peep-toe shoes and the gloves were too much.
