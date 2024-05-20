ADVERTISEMENT
7 edible insects and their surprising benefits

Anna Ajayi

Did you know insects can be a surprisingly good source of protein?

Edible insects and their surprising benefits [ModernGhana]
Edible insects and their surprising benefits [ModernGhana]

It might sound strange, but people have been eating insects in many parts of the world for a long time.

In fact, insects are a great source of food. They are packed with nutrients, easy to find, and good for the environment. Eating insects can be healthy for us and helpful for our planet.

Here are some edible insects and their surprising benefits.

Crickets are one of the most popular edible insects. They are small, crunchy, and full of protein.

Edible crickets [MedicalNewsToday]
Edible crickets [MedicalNewsToday] Pulse Nigeria

Eating crickets can help you build strong muscles because they have more protein than beef! Crickets are also rich in vitamins and minerals like iron and calcium. They can be made into cricket flour and used in baking, or eaten whole as a snack.

Benefits:

  • High in protein
  • Rich in iron and calcium
  • Can be used in many recipes
Edible mealworms [Foodsafetymagazine]
Edible mealworms [Foodsafetymagazine] Pulse Nigeria

Mealworms are another tasty insect you can eat. They are the larvae of beetles and look like tiny worms. Mealworms are high in protein and contain healthy fats and fibre. They taste nutty and can be added to salads, soups, or even cookies.

Benefits:

  • High in protein and healthy fats
  • Good source of fibre
  • Can be added to various dishes
ALSO READ: 3 surprising reasons you should add bugs to your diet

Grasshoppers are common in many cultures as a food source. They are larger than crickets and have a crunchy texture.

Edible grasshoppers [LinkedIn]
Edible grasshoppers [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Grasshoppers are rich in protein and vitamins, especially B vitamins, which are important for energy. They are usually roasted and can be eaten as a snack or used in tacos.

Benefits:

  • High in protein and B vitamins
  • Crunchy and delicious
  • Great as snacks or in meals
Edible ants [YouTube]
Edible ants [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Ants are tiny but packed with nutrition. Different types of ants are eaten around the world. They have a sour, citrusy taste and are rich in protein, iron, and zinc. Some people enjoy them roasted or sprinkled on salads. Ant eggs, called escamoles, are considered a delicacy in Mexico.

Benefits:

  • High in protein, iron, and zinc
  • Unique citrusy taste
  • Can be used in gourmet dishes

Termites might be pests in your home, but they are also a nutritious food. In many African countries, termites are roasted and eaten as a snack.

Edible termite [AKU]
Edible termite [AKU] Pulse Nigeria
They are rich in protein, healthy fats, and calcium. Termites have a mild flavour and can be eaten by themselves or added to other dishes.

Benefits:

  • High in protein and healthy fats
  • Good source of calcium
  • Mild flavour that blends well with other foods

ALSO READ: Cockroaches and 7 other weird foods from around the world

Silkworms are the larvae of silk moths. They are popular in Asian cuisine and are often boiled or fried.

Edible silkworm [ricaroalpoimcombr]
Edible silkworm [ricaroalpoimcombr] Pulse Nigeria

Silkworms are high in protein and contain important vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium, and vitamin B12. They have a chewy texture and can be added to soups or eaten as a crunchy snack.

Benefits:

  • High in protein and essential nutrients
  • Chewy texture
  • Versatile in cooking
Edible cicadas [CFAES]
Edible cicadas [CFAES] Pulse Nigeria

Cicadas are known for their loud sounds, but they are also edible. They have a nutty flavour and are packed with protein. Cicadas are usually boiled or fried and can be eaten whole. They are rich in antioxidants, which help protect our cells from damage.

Benefits:

  • High in protein and antioxidants
  • Nutty flavour
  • Can be eaten whole or used in recipes
Eating insects might seem unusual, but they are nutritious, sustainable, and high in protein, vitamins, and minerals.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

