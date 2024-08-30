DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada stew

Ofada stew is created using a blend of green peppers, onions, and a variety of spices. The stew is named after the town of Ofada in Ogun State, where the special Ofada rice is grown.

Making Ofada stew at home can seem complicated, but with the right ingredients and a step-by-step guide, you can enjoy this flavorful dish in the comfort of your kitchen.

Let’s dive in!

Ingredients

Green bell peppers (6-8 large ones)

Habanero peppers (2-3 pieces)

Onions (2 large onions)

Locust beans (Iru)

Palm oil (1 cup)

Assorted meats (beef, tripe, cow skin, and chicken)

Smoked fish or stockfish (optional, 1-2 pieces)

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Ground crayfish

Bouillon powder

Preparation steps

1. Prepare the ingredients

Start by washing the green bell peppers, habanero peppers, and one onion. Blend them together until you get a rough paste. It’s important not to blend too smoothly; you want the texture to be a bit chunky for the traditional feel of Ofada stew.

Pour the blended pepper mixture into a pot and boil it over medium heat for about 15-20 minutes. This helps to reduce the water content, giving the stew a thicker consistency and enhancing the flavour.

While the peppers are boiling, wash and cut the assorted meats into bite-sized pieces.

Season the meats with salt, one seasoning cube, and half of the bouillon powder. Boil them until they are tender. You can use a pressure cooker to speed up this process. Save the meat stock, as you will use it later in the stew.

2. Cooking the ofada stew

In a separate large pot, heat the palm oil over medium heat. Allow the oil to heat until it begins to smoke slightly. This process, called bleaching, should be done carefully to avoid burns and ensure good ventilation.

Once the oil is bleached, add the remaining sliced onion and locust beans (iru). Stir-fry for about 3-5 minutes until the onions are soft and the locust beans release their aroma.

Pour in the boiled pepper mixture and stir well to combine. Allow the stew to cook for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. You’ll notice the oil will begin to rise to the top, which means the stew is cooking properly.

Add the boiled meats, smoked fish (if using), and the saved meat stock. Stir everything together, ensuring the meats are well coated in the pepper mixture. Cover the pot and let it simmer for another 10 minutes.

Add the ground crayfish, remaining bouillon powder, and another seasoning cube. Stir well to ensure all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Taste the stew and add more salt if needed.

3. Final touches

Allow the stew to simmer on low heat for another 10-15 minutes. This will help the flavours blend together, making the stew even richer and more delicious.

Keep an eye on the stew, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot. The oil will continue to rise to the top, which is a good sign that the stew is ready.

Serving ofada stew

Ofada stew is best served hot with Ofada rice, which is known for its unique aroma and slightly sticky texture.

To prepare the rice, wash it thoroughly to remove excess starch, then boil it with a bit of salt. You can also serve the stew with plain white rice or steamed plantains if Ofada rice is not available. Garnish the dish with sliced boiled eggs for an extra touch of flavour and presentation.

