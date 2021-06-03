Why you should have more of Ofada rice in your diet!

Ofada rice is a local rice produced in Nigeria, it is short and has brown stripes before it is cultivated without chemicals. Though looked down upon for its unrefined, local nature, and unique smell, it contains lots of vitamins and minerals that are good for your health. It is also high in fiber and is a good substitute for people who are supposed to stay away from white rice.

Here are more health benefits of Ofada rice.

1. Good for bone health

Essential minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and folate are contained in ofada rice. They also help in the absorption of other bone health nutrients required to nurture your bones and prevent bone diseases.

2. Boosts your immunity

The presence of vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, C, and E help to make the body stronger and boost immune system strength against certain diseases. Ofada rice also contains three times more vitamin B# and 10 times more vitamin B1 and B6 than white rice.

3. Lowers bad cholesterol levels

The high amount of dietary fibres in Ofada lowers LDL cholesterol levels which are responsible for excessive weight gain due to insulin resistance.

4. Contains a lot on antioxidants

The amount of antioxidants in Ofada rice is 20-30 times more than that in white rice. Antioxidants help to prevent the damage to the system caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that are produced in your cells during your own metabolism which could cause healthy cells to mutate. Intake of foods and drinks that can neutralise these free radicals are highly encouraged.

5. Fights diabetes

Due to the cellulose and fibre content of Ofada rice, it is recommended of calorie management in health conditions such as diabetes.

6. Prevents constipation