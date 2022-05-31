CHI Limited urges consumers to prioritize dairy consumption at 2nd Hollandia Dairy Day Celebration

This year’s event was graced by participants across health, nutrition experts and a renowned food blogger sharing insights on the benefits of dairy consumption as well as exciting dairy recipes.

This year’s event theme, “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living”, expanded on last year’s focus by emphasizing the health benefits of dairy products and the importance of including them in daily meals.

In his welcome speech, the Managing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Eelco Weber, stated that for the second year in a row, Hollandia is at the forefront of driving national conversations to highlight the health benefits of dairy consumption in our everyday meals.

“This year’s theme “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living” presents a unique opportunity to challenge stereotypes, reshape our understanding, and prioritize positive attitudes around dairy consumption,” he said.

One of the Guest Speakers and resident doctor at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Obatomi Alalade, delivering his presentation titled “Dairy Products and Cognitive function” drew the link between dairy consumption and improved cognitive functions.

“For example, the presence of Calcium and Vitamin D in milk supports the healthy cognitive functions in human,” he stated.

Patience Madubuko, also a guest speaker and Chief Dietitian at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital delivering her presentation titled “The Role of Dairy in Addressing the Burden of Malnutrition” decried the relatively low consumption figures for dairy intake in Nigeria.

“Dairy consumption is critical for helping to resolve the burden of malnutrition in Nigeria because of its essential nutritional components that spur the growth and development of the body when consumed daily,” she added.

The Hollandia Dairy Day Celebration is a public interest initiative created to highlight the importance of dairy in everyday nutrition and healthy living in Nigeria.

About CHI Limited: Incorporated in 1980, CHI Limited was set up with the vision of local production of food products to meet the needs of Nigerian consumers. To achieve this objective, CHI Limited pioneered heavy investments and drove innovation across the value chain of Fruit Juices, Value Added Dairy beverages, and Snacks products in Nigeria. Through this objective, the company quickly established itself as a lead campaigner for quality, healthy, and nourishing home-grown brands whilst driving local economic development and growth.

An ISO 22000-certified company, CHI Limited employs state-of-the-art and internationally certified manufacturing technology that automates our production processes. These high-quality ingredients and raw materials go through a fully automated production process that restricts human interference, and then are finally packed in aseptic packaging to ensure that the quality of the products is retained until or products by consumers.

In addition, CHI Limited prides itself as being one of the few FMCG companies who export quality food and beverage products to other African countries. Our passion for excellence and commitment to sustainable development is exemplified in our continuous efforts to provide the best foods and beverages to our consumers. Through our continuous investments in manufacturing and related infrastructure projects, CHI currently provides direct employment to about 4,500 people and indirect employment to over 12,000 people through our robust value chain.

