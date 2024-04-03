10 low-capital businesses to start in Nigeria

The nation's vibrant culture and diverse population create a fertile ground for various business ventures.

The entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians is undeniable. The drive to create, hustle, and build something successful is ingrained in the national identity.

But for many aspiring business owners, the initial hurdle of capital can feel insurmountable.

Cheapest businesses to start in Nigeria

For those looking to dip their toes into the entrepreneurial waters without breaking the bank, here are ten of the most affordable businesses to start in Nigeria;

1. Cleaning services

Every household craves a clean and organised space, but not everyone has the time or energy to maintain it. Here's where you step in! With minimal investment in cleaning supplies and a can-do attitude, you can establish a cleaning service.

Begin by targeting your immediate network – friends, family, and neighbours – and build a reputation for thoroughness and reliability. Word-of-mouth recommendations are powerful in Nigeria, so exceptional service is key to attracting new clients.

2. Catering services

Who doesn't love a delicious home-cooked meal? If you have a talent for cooking, consider starting a catering service. This can be a home-based venture, focusing on small gatherings or office lunches.

You can begin by creating a menu of your specialities and promoting it through social media or local networking groups. As your business grows, you can expand your offerings and cater to larger events. Remember, excellent food quality, presentation, and hygiene are paramount to success.

3. Zobo drink production

Zobo, a refreshing Nigerian beverage made from hibiscus flowers, is a perennial favourite. Capitalise on this national love affair by starting a Zobo business. The initial investment is minimal – basic equipment for boiling, chilling, and bottling, and of course, the Zobo recipe itself!

You can sell your Zobo directly from home, at local markets, or even partner with small shops and restaurants.

4. Affiliate marketing

If you're tech-savvy, affiliate marketing is a cost-effective way to earn commissions by promoting products online. Start with a website or social media platform and grow your network to increase earnings.

5. Event planning

Nigerians celebrate events with zeal, and event planners are always in demand. Start small, perhaps by organising family gatherings, and build your portfolio to attract larger clients.

6. Driving services

With platforms like Uber and Bolt, you can start a driving service business. If you own a car, you're already halfway there. Otherwise, you can lease a vehicle to begin.

7. Perfume oil business

Nigerians have a deep appreciation for fragrant scents. This presents an opportunity to launch a perfume oil business. You can source high-quality fragrance oils and create your unique blends, or offer popular pre-made options.

Packaging is key – attractive bottles and creative labelling will grab attention. Start by selling at local markets or craft fairs and gradually build your brand recognition.

8. Baking and confectionery

Home-baked goods have a special place in the hearts of many Nigerians. Start with simple recipes and sell to neighbours, friends, and local stores.

9. Poultry farming

Poultry farming requires moderate capital but promises good returns. Start with a small coop in your backyard and grow your flock as demand increases.

10. Point of Sale (POS) business

Cash remains a dominant mode of transaction in Nigeria. However, the growing adoption of cashless payments has created a demand for point-of-sale (POS) terminals. By becoming a POS provider, you can offer these terminals to small businesses in your community, allowing them to accept electronic payments.

This business requires a partnership with a reputable payment processing company, but the initial investment is minimal.

Starting a business in Nigeria doesn't have to be an expensive affair. With creativity, determination, and a small investment, you can launch a venture that not only fills a market need but also paves the way for financial independence.

The key is to start small, grow organically, and reinvest your profits back into the business. Embrace the entrepreneurial spirit and watch as your business flourishes in Nigeria's dynamic economy.