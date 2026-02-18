Advertisement

Dremo Unveils ‘Man2Man’ Album Following Viral Challenge

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 14:00 - 18 February 2026
Dremo’s ‘Man2Man’ Challenge Is Getting an Album
In 2026, Nigerian hip-hop took off thanks to a challenge inspired by rapper Dremo, who wanted to start the year by getting things off his chest.
When the smooth-flowing rapper released his freestyle ‘Man2Man’ on January 9, 2026, it was his way of clearing out the closest by addressing long-standing issues, so he could start the year with a clean slate.

Listeners love them some behind-the-scenes details into the lives of artists, so it was surprising that Dremo’s promotional video addressed his fallout with Oxlade over a woman, calling out Olamide Baddo for refusing to give him a verse, being caught in the crossfire between the Davido & Wizkid feud, Odumodublvck’s alleged dislike for him, his beef with BNXN, his 2024 rap assault on Ghanaian hip-hop icon Sarkodie, among other issues.

With ‘Man2Man,’ Dremo gave other rappers an outlet to air out their silent grievances, and what followed was a viral challenge that attracted musicians, actors, and even content creators who all had something to get off their chest.

"Don’t Take It Personal, I Just Want To Say My Mind"

In the past three weeks, different rappers have aired their thoughts and fired shots over the swerve bounce of the ‘Man2Man’ instrumental. In true hip-hop fashion, the challenge has inspired back-and-forths between rappers who have latched onto the opportunity to take on their respective opponents while they have the attention of fans.

Kabex and Davolee renewed their beef, sensational duo Ajebo Hustlers had a face-off with hip-hop veteran Phenom, YCEE and Pryse rolled back the years with swaggering verses, Dan Dizzy showed his freestyling prowess, while other emerging hip-hop stars, including Rakeed, Flowolf, Trod, and Kidda, all got stuff off their chest.

The ‘Man2Man’ Album

Following the principle of striking while the iron is hot, Dremo has announced an album to house some of the hottest songs from his viral ‘Man2Man’ challenge.

The album will feature 15 artists, including veteran hip-hop stars and emerging rappers, who cut across Nigeria’s diverse hip-hop landscape. Oladips, Phenom, YCEE, Dan Dizzy, Ajebo Hustlers, Teni, Laime, and Kabex will appear on the album. Others on the project include rising stars Therealbarrylane, Rakeed, Flowolf, Trod, Kapo, Kidda, and Readwon.

Viral Rap Challenges and the State of Nigerian Hip-Hop

Dremo’s viral challenge has given rappers a big moment in an industry where their pop counterparts largely dominate and shape the mainstream.

While rappers have cleaned out their closets and entertained the audience with clever word plays and stinging jabs, there remains a question of how this viral moment can translate into a sustained interest in Nigerian rap music rather than just another 15 minutes of fame.

The conversation over the state of Nigerian hip hop has consistently sparked debate on the type of rap music the audience enjoys and the reluctance of a section of the hip hop community to see beyond their purism to appreciate this fact.

At any rate, viral freestyles and rap beefs are core parts of hip hop, and it will likely continue to snatch listeners' attention for Nigerian rappers.

