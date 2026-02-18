ReLPI Secures Court Injunction Against MCSN Over Copyright Levy

The ongoing battle for the future of musical royalties between Record Label Proprietors Initiative (ReLPI) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission-backed Musical Collection Society of Nigeria (MCSN) recently entered another phase following ReLPI’s decision to take legal action.

Pulse Nigeria can report that ReLPI has approached the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to obtain an injunction against the distribution of the copyright levy, which first tranche of 1.2 billion naira was recently disbursed to the MCSN by the NCC.

In the suit no FHC/L/CS/207/2026, ReLPI, representing its members, requested that the court grant its prayers for a Mareva Injunction (a court order to freeze the defendant’s (MCSN) assets to prevent them from being taken abroad or dissipating them) while legal proceedings are ongoing.) The Central Bank of Nigeria, along with 20 Banks and Financial Institutions.

In the request for the order for Mareva Injunction, ReLPI asks that the court restrain the CBN and the banks from releasing or honouring any instruction given by the defendant in respect to the copyright levy.

“An ORDER of this Honourable Court directing the Central bank of Nigeria or aforementioned banks listed in the schedule to this motion paper and/or any other financial institution to preserve and refrain from releasing, transferring, or honouring any instruction or giving effect to any payment instruction, mandate, or transfer in favour of the Defendant in respect of copyright levy funds attributable to sound recordings payable to or for the benefit of the Defendant pending the hearing...”

The presiding judge, Honourable Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa, granted the Mareva Injunction that freezes MCSN’s assets pending the hearing of the case, which was adjourned to 12th March, 2026.

ReLPI gets Mareva Injunction against MCSN

The Battle for the Future of Music Royalties in Nigeria

Readers will recall that Pulse Nigeria reported the ongoing battle between the Record Label Proprietors Initiative (ReLPI) and the Musical Collection Society of Nigeria (MCSN)over the distribution of the Copyright Levy.

Despite ReLPI’s position that Section 89(3) allowed them to receive payment on behalf of their members, the Nigerian Copyright Commission opted to pay the copyright levy to MCSN, which was a move that reinforces the commission’s backing of MCSN as Nigeria’s music industry's only recognised collection body.

Earlier in February 2026, MCSN announced that it received ₦1.2B, being the first tranche of payment for the copyright levy from the NCC, in a statement made available to the press. MSCN, under the leadership of Mr. Mayo Ayileran, in its press release, accused ReLPI of being a collection of labels that don’t represent the interests of Nigerian artists and the country’s music ecosystem.

Reacting to the claim, ReLPI, in its statement signed by its chairman, Tega Ogenejobo, insisted that its fight is not against MCSN, rather, it’s an effort to sanitise Nigeria’s royalty collection system and protect the interest of its members.

ReLPI’s major argument is that MCSN, as a collection body, was set up to publish royalties as opposed to royalties for sound recordings, which are typically paid to labels through their designated collection agency.

Although MSCN is no stranger to litigation, ReLPI’s position presents new, strong questions as to its legitimacy to represent record labels, especially those who have opted out of its collective umbrella.

