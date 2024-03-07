The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

However, it is especially prevalent among black women due to various factors unique to darker skin.

The science behind hyperpigmentation

At its core, hyperpigmentation is when excess melanin, the pigment that gives skin its colour, forms deposits in the skin. This can happen for several reasons, and in African women, the higher concentration of melanin makes their skin more susceptible to these changes.

Here are the main causes of hyperpigmentation in black women:

1. Sun exposure

The sun is a major factor in the development of hyperpigmentation. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can increase melanin production as a protective response against sun damage. Although darker skin tones have more natural protection against UV rays due to higher melanin content, prolonged exposure can still cause dark spots and uneven skin tone.

2. Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes, particularly those associated with pregnancy and the use of hormonal contraceptives, can trigger a type of hyperpigmentation known as melasma or "the mask of pregnancy." Melasma appears as dark, irregular patches typically on the face, and is more common in women with darker skin tones.

3. Inflammation and skin injuries

Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) occurs after skin injury or inflammation. Common triggers include acne, eczema, and even minor cuts or scrapes. Dark skin is more prone to PIH because inflammatory responses can stimulate excess melanin production as part of the healing process.

4. Certain medications

Some medications can cause hyperpigmentation as a side effect. These include certain chemotherapy drugs, antimalarials, antiseizure medications, and heavy metal exposure. These medications can increase melanin production or deposition in the skin.

5. Genetics

Genetics also plays a role in hyperpigmentation. If your family members have a history of hyperpigmentation, you might be more likely to experience it too.

Managing and treating hyperpigmentation

Getting rid of hyperpigmentation can be tough, but there are ways to lighten and make it less noticeable:

Sun protection: Regular use of sunscreen with high SPF, wearing protective clothing, and seeking shade can prevent sun-induced hyperpigmentation.

Using mild, non-irritating skin care products can reduce the risk of inflammation and subsequent PIH.

Ingredients like hydroquinone, niacinamide, and vitamin C can lighten dark patches.

Ingredients like hydroquinone, niacinamide, and vitamin C can lighten dark patches. Professional treatments: Chemical peels, laser therapy, and microdermabrasion are professional options that can reduce hyperpigmentation. These treatments should be tailored to suit dark skin carefully to avoid further pigmentation issues.