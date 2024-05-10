ADVERTISEMENT
Can you make a safe and effective sunscreen yourself?

Anna Ajayi

Is it possible to DIY a safe-to-use sunscreen?

Can you make an effective sunscreen? [EverydayHealth]
Can you make an effective sunscreen? [EverydayHealth]

Sunscreen is a lotion or spray that you put on your skin to protect it from the sun. The sun's rays are strong and can damage your skin.

This damage can cause sunburn, wrinkles, and even skin cancer. Sunscreen helps to block these harmful rays from reaching your skin.

Imagine the sun as a giant light bulb in the sky. That light bulb gives off different rays, just like a regular light bulb might give off light and heat. Two of the sun's rays are called UVA and UVB. These rays can be damaging to our skin.

UVA rays can cause wrinkles and ageing, while UVB rays can cause sunburn and increase your risk of skin cancer. Sunscreen acts like a shield, absorbing or reflecting some of these rays before they can reach your skin.

It might look like a fun and cost-effective project to make your own sunscreen, but you need to know that homemade sunscreens are not as effective as store-bought sunscreens. This means that they may not protect your skin as well from the sun's rays.

You can try to make sunscreen at home using some ingredients but, they’re unlikely to be safe or effective. Here's why:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has specific guidelines for sunscreens.

Homemade sunscreens cannot meet scientific standards [StyleCraze]
Homemade sunscreens cannot meet scientific standards [StyleCraze] Pulse Nigeria

These guidelines help to make sure that sunscreens are strong enough to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays. Homemade sunscreens simply cannot be guaranteed to meet these standards.

ALSO READ: The scary and toxic side of applying sunscreen every day

Ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil don't provide enough protection from the sun on their own. Even if you mix them together, they likely won't be strong enough to block UVA and UVB rays effectively.

Sun protection is very important. If you're worried about the ingredients in some sunscreens, there are other things you can do to protect your skin:

1. Whenever possible, try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, which is usually between 10 am and 4 pm. Find shade under a tree, umbrella, or tent.

2. Wear clothes that cover your arms, legs, and shoulders. A hat with a wide brim will help protect your face, neck, and ears.

Protect yourself from the sun [wit&whimsy]
Protect yourself from the sun [wit&whimsy] Pulse Nigeria

3. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor. It tells you how well the sunscreen protects against UVB rays. Broad-spectrum means that the sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

ALSO READ: 5 other benefits of sunscreen besides preventing sunburns

When it comes to sun protection, it's always best to choose a safe and effective sunscreen that meets FDA guidelines.

Here are some additional tips for using sunscreen safely and effectively:

  • Apply sunscreen generously to all exposed skin 15 minutes before going outside.
  • Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more often if you are sweating or swimming.
  • Don't forget to apply sunscreen to your lips, ears, and the tops of your feet.
  • Be aware that sunscreen does not completely block out the sun's rays. It's important to use other sun protection measures as well.
  • Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
  • Take breaks in the shade to cool down.
  • Be aware of the UV index, which is a measure of the sun's intensity. The higher the UV index, the more protection you need.

By following these tips, you can help keep your skin healthy and protected from the sun.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

