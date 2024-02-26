5 other benefits of sunscreen besides preventing sunburns

However, its benefits extend far beyond just shielding us from sunburn. Here are five additional, often overlooked advantages of regular sunscreen application:

1. Reduces risk of skin cancer

One of the most significant benefits of sunscreen is its role in reducing the risk of skin cancers, particularly melanoma, which is known to be the deadliest form of skin cancer. UV rays can damage the DNA in skin cells, potentially leading to mutations that cause skin cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

By blocking these harmful rays, sunscreen acts as a protective barrier, significantly lowering the risk of developing skin cancer over time. Regular application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen, which protects against both UVA and UVB rays, is essential for anyone looking to maintain healthy skin.

2. Prevents premature aging

Exposure to UV rays accelerates the ageing process of the skin, leading to premature signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines, and a leathery texture. This process, known as photoaging, is primarily caused by UVA rays that penetrate deep into the skin, breaking down collagen and elastin fibres that give the skin its youthful appearance. Sunscreen helps by protecting these vital skin components, preserving the skin's elasticity and firmness, and maintaining a more youthful complexion over time.

3. Maintains even skin tone

Sun exposure can lead to hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone due to the overproduction of melanin as a natural defense mechanism against UV radiation. This can result in a blotchy appearance and areas of discolouration, particularly on the face, hands, and other exposed areas. By using sunscreen daily, you can protect your skin from these effects, helping to maintain an even skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Protects against environmental damage

Beyond the sun, our skin is constantly exposed to various environmental stressors, including pollution and free radicals that can weaken the skin's barrier and contribute to skin damage. Certain sunscreens contain antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, which provide an additional layer of protection by neutralising free radicals and protecting the skin from environmental pollutants. This dual action helps to keep the skin healthy and resilient against external aggressors.

5. Enhances skin health

Sunscreen helps to preserve the overall health of the skin by protecting essential skin proteins such as keratin, collagen, and elastin. These proteins are crucial for keeping the skin smooth, healthy, and functioning correctly.

By safeguarding these proteins, sunscreen not only prevents cosmetic concerns but also maintains the skin's integrity and barrier function, ensuring it remains hydrated, plump, and resistant to irritations and infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, the best sunscreen is the one you use consistently, so find a formula that feels good on your skin and make it an integral part of your daily regimen.