The prestigious Headies' which held on the 20th of October, 2019 had quite a large number of celebrities who pulled off interesting looks that had us stuck on the 'gram.

The 13th edition of Headies' which took place at the Eko Convention centre had old and new celebrities that brought their A-game to the red carpet with their outfits. From the hosts of the award Nancy Isime and Reminisce who were styled by Tiannah Place Empire, several creative designs were showcased.

Nancy Isime and Reminise are the host of the 13th edition of The Headies. [Instagram/Headies]

Some of your faves were also present and they indeed represented with their breath-taking looks. The likes of Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke, Andrea Manuela, Denola Grey and several others slayed in outfits that had people talking.

ALSO READ: Headies 2019: Here are all the winners at the 13th edition of music award

These are celebrities that had the best look at the event.

Pretty Mike who was styled by Tiannah Place Empire gave us the royal look [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG]

1. Pretty Mike came through in an all white outfit which made him stand out on the red carpet. The cap represented the 'Eyo' culture in Lagos.

Yaw Naija kept it casual at the 2019 Headies' [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

2. Radio personality and actor, Yaw Naija played safe by rocking a leather jacket and a pair of jean. His face hat complimented his white shirt.

OAP, Folu Storms was a vision in a lovely white outfit [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

3. Folu Storms joined Pretty Mike in the all white affair. Her coffee-cup shaped bag added the right amount of spice her outfit needed and we loved it.

Tacha was the lady in red at the 2019 Headies [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

4. Ex #BBNaijapepperdem housemate, Tacha oozes class as she flaunts her thighs in this amazing outfit. The color choice definitely made her stand out among other guest on the red carpet.

Seun Kuti all smiles in good company [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

5. Seun Kuti proved he's proudly Nigerian with his native outfit. He was accompany with two other ladies who were also delectably dressed.

#BBNaija Seyi looked dashing in Davidwej suit [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

6. EX-BBN finalist, Seyi Awolowo made the right choice with the color combination of chocolate and brown. Sucre Papito was every shade of handsome.

Elozonam came through with the bolt in Davidwej suit [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

7. Ex- BBN housemate, Elozonam went for blue suit that made him look dapper. Rocking his suit alongside a white sneakers made his look perfect for the event.

Bam Bam who was styled by Medlin Boss dripped in gold [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

8. Gold does looked good on the double wahala housemate, Bam Bam. Adding tulle to the lower part of the gown made Bam Bam's outfit unique.

Teni the entertainer stepped in denim outfit [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

9. Teni the entertainer didn't pull up any surprises with the her outfit like the way she did with the awards.

Gospel on the beat didn't go wrong in black [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

10. Music producer, Gospel also rocked the monochrome look but a normal black blazers would have been perfect instead of a trench coat. It's an award show not an outdoor party or event.

BBN Avala is such a beauty to behold in her lovely outfit [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

11. BBN Avala looked amazing in her outfit. The outfit was adorned with nice embroidery that beautified the upper part of the outfit.

Andrea Manuel glows in see through outfit [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

12. Andrea Manuel threw everyone off guard with her see-through outfit. She prides in her skin as she reveals her cleavage and thighs. We think she totally killed this outfit and we love it!

Mercy Lambo slayed in black sequin and we're stunned [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

13. #BBNaijapepperdem winner, Mercy Eke proved she's the queen of highlight in her stylish outfit. The lovely gown accentuates her hips and gave it the chance to shine. The bolt sign that revealed her skin made the outfit stand out and of course you can't go wrong in black.

Toke Makinwa oozes royalty in an outfit designed by Tubo [Credit: Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

14. We definitely weren't ready for the fire Toke Makinwa brought to the red carpet with her thigh revealing outfit. The embroidery on the shoulders complimented her and we're totally inspired.

Ebuka kept it strapped with his outfit [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

15. It's no news that Ebuka is the king of slaying outfit and he rocked this monochrome look like a fashion pro. He gave suit another look with the strapped features and a beret to compliment the look.

Denola Grey shines in gold [Credit: Instagram/ Denola Grey] Instagram

16. TV personality and style blogger, Denola Grey is no new comer to the fashion world and he made a fashion statement with his knotted floral suit. His gold accessory showed his out to match accessories with suit. This is legendary!

Ike looked dapper in monochrome [Credit: Instagram/ Pulse NG] Instagram/ Pulse NG

17. Whoosh! Ike definitely didn't come to play at the Headies'. Is about join Ebuka in the slaying business?

Omashola brought his A-game in a strapped suit [Credit: Omashola Kola Oburoh] Instagram/ Pulse NG

18. "Warri ! Street!" #pepperdem finalist, Omashola didn't carry last at the Headies'. He also kept it strapped with his suit. We can say this is a different and classy Omashola.

Alex unusual had our eyes popping in this breathtaking outfit [Credit: Alex Unusual] Instagram/ Pulse NG

19. #doublewahala finalist, Alex Unusual also joined other, made an amazing entrance in gold. The cleavage bearing outfit had a dramatic sleeve which proved she's a true fashionista.

Headies 2019 Instagram/ Venita Akpofure

20. Actress, Venita blew our mind with her classy artistic outfit. The outfit stood out for it's unique hand-inked patterns on the dress. This is outfits is a masterpiece and it should be framed.