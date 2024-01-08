ADVERTISEMENT
Beginner-friendly recipe for making delicious plantain pancakes

Anna Ajayi

If you're new to the world of pancakes, these plantain pancakes are the perfect starting point.

The best plantain pancakes [Pinterest]
The best plantain pancakes [Pinterest]

They're naturally sweet, versatile, and surprisingly simple to prepare, even for novice cooks! This recipe will guide you through each step to create crispy, golden pancakes that are sure to impress. So, grab your apron and let's whip up a batch of this delicacy.

  • 2 ripe plantains
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil for frying
  • Toppings (optional): honey, maple syrup, fresh fruit, powdered sugar
  1. Wash and dry the plantains. Then, using a sharp knife, cut off the ends and peel the skin carefully. Slice the plantains into chunks and place them in a large bowl.
  2. Put the plantain chunks in a blender or food processor. Blend until you achieve a smooth consistency.
  3. In a mixing bowl, sift in the flour and combine the sugar, baking powder, and salt.
  4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the blended plantains, milk, egg, and any optional flavourings like vanilla extract or nutmeg.
  5. Gently mix the wet and dry ingredients until you have a smooth batter. Don't overmix, as this can make the pancakes tough.
  6. Heat the non-stick pan and add a small amount of oil into a frying pan, just enough to coat the surface.
  7. Heat the oil over medium heat until shimmering. To test if the oil is hot enough, drop a small dollop of batter; it should sizzle and rise quickly.
  8. Using a spoon or ladle, scoop up the batter and gently pour into the hot oil.
  9. Fry for 2-3 minutes then flip and cook the other side until golden brown. Don't overcrowd the pan, cook them in batches if needed.
  10. Once cooked, transfer the cooked pancakes to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve warm and consider toppings like maple syrup, honey, or fresh fruit.

Enjoy your delicious homemade plantain pancakes!

  • Choose ripe plantains with black spots on the skin for the best sweetness and texture.
  • Don't overmix the batter, as this can make the pancakes tough.
  • Adjust the sweetness to your liking by adding more or less sugar or using flavoured milk.
  • If the batter seems too thick, add a little more milk to thin it out.
  • If the pancakes aren't browning, increase the heat slightly.
N.B: Practice makes perfect, so don't be discouraged if your first attempt isn't flawless. With a little patience and these helpful tips, you'll be mastering this recipe in no time.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

