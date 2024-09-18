ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why men should sit down when peeing.

Men should sit to pee [shuttershock]
Men should sit to pee [shuttershock]

Physiologically, men have the instinct to stand and pee. This is probably because their penises are positioned in such a way that peeing while standing seems easier.

Recommended articles

Even the socio-cultural attitude towards men urinating is they ought to stand and pee. However, sitting down might be the healthier option in most cases. Here’s why:

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have symptoms of an enlarged prostate or tight pelvic floor muscles, you can find it difficult to relax your pelvic floor muscles. If you have trouble relaxing your pelvic floor muscles when emptying your bladder, sitting down might be able to help.

When men pee, they tend to splash urine everywhere and make a mess. These lead to strong, putrid odours.

It can be less messy to sit down to urinate than to aim your pee while standing and failing woefully at it.

Why men should sit down to pee [gettyimages]
Why men should sit down to pee [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 reasons it suddenly hurts to pee

When urine spills when men urinate, it becomes a breeding ground for germs and bacteria; thus, in addition to causing an unpleasant stench, they can also cause diseases to be spread.

Urinating while sitting down lets the bladder empty completely. This leads to better genital health and a decreased risk of urinary tract infections. In the end, all of these make for a healthier sexual life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 'How often should I really be peeing?'

Men should always sit down to urinate as they get older since they are more likely to have benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), sometimes known as an enlarged prostate.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia is caused by a change in the prostate's hormonal environment, which begins when men clock their 40s. Since, this makes peeing while sitting uncomfortable, it's much better to sit and pee.

While societal norms may make sitting while peeing seem unnatural, there are many reasons why men should do so.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

Why your skin needs special care in private areas

Why your skin needs special care in private areas

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

Here’s why you feel more tired after napping

Here’s why you feel more tired after napping

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

7 ways to prevent suicide

7 ways to prevent suicide

Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Why seatbelt usage could save more lives than you think

Why seatbelt usage could save more lives than you think

Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why women get pregnant with no symptoms [iStock]

Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born

Why your private parts are darker than the rest of your body [healthline]

Why private parts are darker than other body parts and how to lighten them

How to have a sexier voice [peakpx]

How to have a sexier voice according to science

Laughter [Credit: Cellcode]

5 amazing health benefits of laughter