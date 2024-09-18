Why men shouldn't pee standing up

Even the socio-cultural attitude towards men urinating is they ought to stand and pee. However, sitting down might be the healthier option in most cases. Here’s why:

Benefits of men sitting down when urinating

1. Relaxes the muscles of the pelvic floor

If you have symptoms of an enlarged prostate or tight pelvic floor muscles, you can find it difficult to relax your pelvic floor muscles. If you have trouble relaxing your pelvic floor muscles when emptying your bladder, sitting down might be able to help.

2. It's unhygienic

When men pee, they tend to splash urine everywhere and make a mess. These lead to strong, putrid odours.

It can be less messy to sit down to urinate than to aim your pee while standing and failing woefully at it.

3. It causes germs to spread

When urine spills when men urinate, it becomes a breeding ground for germs and bacteria; thus, in addition to causing an unpleasant stench, they can also cause diseases to be spread.

4. It affects their sex life

Urinating while sitting down lets the bladder empty completely. This leads to better genital health and a decreased risk of urinary tract infections. In the end, all of these make for a healthier sexual life.

5. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Men should always sit down to urinate as they get older since they are more likely to have benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), sometimes known as an enlarged prostate.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia is caused by a change in the prostate's hormonal environment, which begins when men clock their 40s. Since, this makes peeing while sitting uncomfortable, it's much better to sit and pee.