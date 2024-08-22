ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons it suddenly hurts to pee

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why peeing is painful.

Why urinating is suddenly painful [shuttershock]

Painful urination (dysuria) is pain, discomfort, or burning when urinating, according to Web MD.

The experience of peeing shouldn’t be painful, but what happens when it is? Whenever uniration becomes painful, it's a sign you need to see a doctor, as this is caused by various reasons.

A UTI occurs when bacteria enter the bladder, urethra, or kidneys, leading to burning when peeing, increased frequency of urination, and sudden urge to urinate with only a small amount of urine produced.

The prostate, located below the bladder, is a gland in the human reproductive system that surrounds the urethra, which transports urine.

Conditions affecting the prostate can cause issues with peeing, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which causes frequent urination, leakage, difficulty starting, and weak urine flow.

Prostatitis, an inflammation of the prostate, can cause pain during or after peeing, increased frequency of urination, and difficulty holding the bladder.

Painful urination [iStock]
Ovarian cysts, similar to kidney stones, are a condition where an external object, like a cyst, can cause painful urination.

They can develop on one or both ovaries and can cause unusual vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, difficulty recognising empty bladder after urination, painful periods, breast tenderness, and a dull lower back ache.

Kidney stones are hard, mineral-rich particles that form within the kidney.

When they travel through the ureter, the tube that transports urine from the kidney to the bladder, they can cause urinary problems such as acute discomfort, urination pain, pink, red, or brown pee, hazy, unpleasant-smelling urine, frequent urination, and passing small volumes of urine.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and herpes can cause pain when unirating. Depending on the type of STI, blister-like lesions can develop on the genitals.

Whenever you experience painful urination, you should see a doctor as quickly as possible.

