The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Temi Iwalaiye

New research suggests that men should sit down to urinate rather than stand up.

Men should pee sitting, new study shows [istockphoto]
Men should pee sitting, new study shows [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Most men stand to urinate, but this may not be the healthiest way. According to Gerald Collins of the Cheshire's Alexandra Hospital Department of Urology, sitting down is the most efficient way for men to urinate.

The latest result of male urination habits came from a survey that included more than 7000 men from 13 countries. The result was 40% of German men reported "always" sitting down to urinate, making Germany the country with the highest percentage of men who sit to urinate.

Collins believes more men should sit when urinating because it relaxes the pelvis and the spine.

ADVERTISEMENT

As men age, it becomes crucial for them to sit down when urinating since a condition called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), colloquially known as an enlarged prostate, is more widespread among older men.

BPH is caused by a change in the prostates' hormonal environment which begins when men clock their 40s.

Collins said, "You experience a surge in a certain testosterone breakdown product, which causes the prostates' cell growth and size to increase. Men begin to discover that sitting down makes it much easier for them to urinate.”

Even though sitting is less popular than standing, it is believed from the study that sitting is a much better option.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Denola Grey is one of the new faces of Fenty Beauty

Denola Grey is one of the new faces of Fenty Beauty

How to survive the rising cost of petrol and transport in Nigeria

How to survive the rising cost of petrol and transport in Nigeria

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

See the forest in Ondo where masquerades are forbidden

See the forest in Ondo where masquerades are forbidden

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

3 foods believed to have spiritual significance

3 foods believed to have spiritual significance

You should visit 5 of Africa's most popular and historic markets

You should visit 5 of Africa's most popular and historic markets

The scary and toxic side of applying sunscreen every day

The scary and toxic side of applying sunscreen every day

YAPPI: Opportunity for youth empowerment through animation, post-production industry

YAPPI: Opportunity for youth empowerment through animation, post-production industry

How music can transform a bland s*xual experience into an enjoyable one

How music can transform a bland s*xual experience into an enjoyable one

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Why working out in the gym can cause horniness and orgasms [istockphoto]

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Overnight tricks to flatten your stomach [Credit: Mpashao]

3 overnight tricks to flatten your bloated stomach

Philip Solomon breaks Guinness World Record for most skips in 30 seconds {Nigeriansketch]

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds