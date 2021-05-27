What causes eczema and how to treat it
Eczema is brown, grey or ashy spots on the skin.
What causes eczema?
- Irritants - the soap you use, detergents, disinfectants and even some meals can trigger eczema
- Cigarette smoke
- Metals like nickel
- Stress
- Sweat
- Hormones
- Antibacterial substances containing bacitracin, neomycin and formaldehyde
- Dry skin
Cures?
See a doctor/pharmacists for proper diagnosis; they would prescribe medication like steroid cream and, hydrocortisone cream as well as others.
They can help you identify your allergens too.
There are certain lifestyle changes you can make;
- Keep your skin hydrated. Always use lotion after a bath. You can also add bath oil to your bathing water
- Make sure your home is dusted properly
- Use soaps and detergent without perfume and dye
- Don’t wear outfits that are too rough or tight
- Relax and worry less
- Stay away from things you are allergic to.
