RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What causes eczema and how to treat it

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Eczema is brown, grey or ashy spots on the skin.

Eczema can be extremely disturbing {african belle}
Eczema can be extremely disturbing {african belle} Pulse Nigeria

Eczema usually comes with itching, bumps, crusts and skin that cracks easily or is scaly.

Recommended articles
  1. Irritants - the soap you use, detergents, disinfectants and even some meals can trigger eczema
  2. Cigarette smoke
  3. Metals like nickel
  4. Stress
  5. Sweat 
  6. Hormones
  7. Antibacterial substances containing bacitracin, neomycin and formaldehyde
  8. Dry skin
eczema
eczema ece-auto-gen

See a doctor/pharmacists for proper diagnosis; they would prescribe medication like steroid cream and, hydrocortisone cream as well as others.

They can help you identify your allergens too.

There are certain lifestyle changes you can make;

  1. Keep your skin hydrated. Always use lotion after a bath. You can also add bath oil to your bathing water
  2. Make sure your home is dusted properly
  3. Use soaps and detergent without perfume and dye
  4. Don’t wear outfits that are too rough or tight
  5. Relax and worry less
  6. Stay away from things you are allergic to.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

New York Asante chief says Twene Jonas has been reported to New York police (WATCH)