The health benefits of Sweet Potato will blow your mind. []

According to Laura Flores, a San Diego-based nutritionist, sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A, vitamin B5, B6, thiamin, niacin, riboflavin, and, due to their orange color, are high in carotenoids.

Findings from latest research have also shown that sweet potato contains a low glycemic index and can help reduce the level of blood sugar and insulin resistance in diabetes patient, as the magnesium in the purple-peel plant can help to control the level of our blood sugar in our blood.

In addition, sweet potato has been shown to have an unusual ability to raise our blood levels of vitamin A and was found to contain between 100-1,600 micrograms (RAE) of vitamin A in every 3.5 ounces. (Enough, on average, to meet 35% of all vitamin A needs, and in many cases enough to meet over 90% of vitamin A needs).

However, it is important to note that some of the nutritional benefits from sweet potatoes maybe achieved with ease if you use steaming or boiling as your cooking method.

Recent studies show excellent preservation of sweet potato anthocyanins with steaming, and several studies comparing boiling to roasting have shown better blood sugar effects (including the achievement of a lower glycemic index, or GI value) with boiling.

With that being said, read on to see some of the mind-blowing health benefits of sweet potato.

Here are some mind-blowing health benefits of sweet potato

1. It promotes eye health

Observation has shown that vegetables and fruits with bright colours, like sweet potato, contain important substances that are of benefit to our health.

Sweet potato contains a high level of Vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene that can fulfill our 1.033% of our daily nutrition.

However, it is important to note that lack of vitamin A deteriorates the outside segment of the photo-receptor which eventually breaks normal vision.

Nevertheless, consuming vitamin A with high beta-carotene will help return our vision ability. In addition, the Vitamin C and E contained in sweet potatoes are proven effective to support the health of our eyes as well as prevent them from degenerative failure.

2. It helps to promote good heart health

Various studies have shown that sweet potatoes are a great source of B6 vitamins, which are powerful when it comes to the breaking down of homocysteine, a substance that contributes to the hardening of blood vessels and arteries.

And according to the American Heart Association, the potassium content contained in it can be very helpful for the heart, as it lowers blood pressure by maintaining fluid balance.

It is also important to note that potassium is an important electrolyte that helps regulate the heartbeat.

3. It helps to prevent cancer

Findings from studies suggest that sweet potato contains anti-carcinogenic properties like beta-carotene. And beta-carotene may reduce the risk of breast cancer in premenopausal women and ovarian cancer in postmenopausal women.

As a matter of fact, purple sweet potatoes may be even more effective in staving off cancer when compared to other foods with anti-carcinogenic properties, as it has been shown to have better cancer-fighting abilities, with a positive effect on cancer cell growth.

4. Sweet potatoes are a good energy source

Sweet potatoes are known to contain important minerals like iron and magnesium that can increase our energy to perform our daily activities.

And studies have long shown that iron stimulates the production of red blood cells for our body; thus preventing us from easily getting tired, as well as increase the oxygen distribution to our body.

5. It helps to improve our skin texture

This one here is for those who priorities their looks; and of course, we all do.

You can use sweet potatoes to improve skin texture by keeping the water that was used for parboiling them. The reason for this is that the water contains nutrients that are beneficial for improving our skin texture as well as cleaning it.

It is okay to store the water in a bottle and put it in the refrigerator and use it as a toner for your skin face.

This natural toner has been proven to absorb the dirt, clean our face pores, as well as calming the irritated skin.