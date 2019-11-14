To help you in your quest to be the coolest guest, push aside the stereotypical ideas about wedding outfits and get inspired by this post.

Knowing what to wear to a wedding isn’t always easy, so we’re here to help wedding guests with our pick of the best wedding guest dresses and outfits for this weekend.

The TV personality and social media influencer, Idia Aisen is one of our celebrities who constantly inspire our wedding guest styles with her amazing outfits on the 'gram. We went through her page and carefully selected some outfits you can rock to your next wedding.

Below are the outfits, check them and spot your favorite.

Lady in red! Idia Aisien commands attention in this lovely outfit.

You can shine bright at that wedding in this yellow outfit.

Step into that wedding with all the confidence in the world in this outfit.

The ruffles on the slit made this outfit look extra unique and we think Idia rocked it well.

Step into that wedding like a golden lady that you are in this outfit.