Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

This time of the month can also stir up a wild and crazy libido in women. Many women would confess to feeling aroused when they are on their periods.

Increased libido before and during menstruation can be attributed to a combination of biological, hormonal, and psychological factors. Here are some explanations for why some women may feel extra frisky during this time of the month:

Hormones

One of the main reasons behind the increased libido during menstruation, and even before, is the fluctuation of sex hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone. In the days leading up to menstruation, estrogen levels tend to rise. This hormonal shift can heighten a woman's sex drive, as estrogen is known for its role in regulating libido. Higher estrogen levels come with increased sexual arousal and a desire for sexual activity.

Testosterone is another hormone that can make a woman hornier, but it tends to be more prominent around ovulation and the peak of fertility, which typically occurs about two weeks before your period. Both testosterone and estrogen are produced in relatively small quantities by the ovaries and are released into the bloodstream by both the ovaries and adrenal glands.

Sensitivity

With the rise in estrogen levels, there can be an increase in blood flow to the pelvic region. This blood flow eventually results in increased sensitivity of the genitals, breasts, and other erogenous areas. This increased sensitivity may often be associated with a desire for sexual pleasure and ‘copulation’.

Need for pain relief

Periods usually come with some form of discomfort like intense cramps, as mentioned earlier. It has been suggested that forms of pleasure like masturbation or sex can ease pain and cramp discomfort. Having sex to the point of orgasm releases endorphins, which act as natural pain relievers and mood enhancers.

For some women, the prospects of easing menstrual discomfort and improving their mood through sex may be a motivating factor for increased libido during their periods.

Crave for emotional connection and intimacy

Many women, during their periods, get very clingy to their partners and crave that emotional connection and intimacy. These heightened hormones can lead to an increased sex drive, sexual arousal or feelings of horniness, whichever term feels most suitable. Some women find the vulnerability and closeness that come with sex particularly appealing during menstruation.