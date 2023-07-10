ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways to activate happy hormones during your period

Samiah Ogunlowo

Your monthly cycle doesn't have to be a rollercoaster of mood swings and discomfort.

The fascinating world of hormones is you can activate the release of happy hormones that can uplift your spirits and make your period a more joyful experience.
The fascinating world of hormones is you can activate the release of "happy hormones" that can uplift your spirits and make your period a more joyful experience.

There are amazing ways to tap into the magic of your hormones and activate those delightful "happy hormones" during your period.

By understanding the fascinating world of hormones, you can actively activate the release of "happy hormones" that can uplift your spirits and make your period a more joyful experience.

Here are five powerful techniques to help you unlock your happy hormones and embrace a more positive mindset during your period:

Exercise stimulates the release of endorphins, also known as the feel-good hormones.
Exercise stimulates the release of endorphins, also known as the "feel-good hormones."

Engaging in physical activity during your period might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it can work wonders for your mood. Exercise stimulates the release of endorphins, also known as the "feel-good hormones."

These natural chemicals in the body promote a sense of happiness and reduce pain perception. Engage in activities such as brisk walking, yoga, or low-impact exercises to get your body moving and boost those endorphin levels. Not only will it improve your mood, but it can also alleviate common menstrual discomforts.

Vegetables promote the production of serotonin. [Encylopediabritannica]
Vegetables promote the production of serotonin. [Encylopediabritannica] Pulse Nigeria

During your period, paying attention to your diet can significantly impact your mood. Incorporating foods that support the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter responsible for happiness, can make a noticeable difference.

Opt for foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts. Include complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, as they promote the production of serotonin.

Don't forget the power of dark chocolate, which can enhance mood and provide a delightful treat during your period.

Indulge in a soothing massage
Indulge in a soothing massage Jon Feingersh Photography Inc

Your period is a time for self-care and nurturing yourself. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation can activate the release of happy hormones.

Treat yourself to a warm bath infused with calming essential oils, indulge in a soothing massage, or practice deep breathing exercises and meditation.

These practices can help reduce stress, alleviate anxiety, and create a sense of inner calm. By dedicating time to take care of your emotional well-being, you can foster a positive mindset during your period.

During your period, it's essential to be mindful of the environment and people around you. Surrounding yourself with positivity and uplifting influences can activate the release of happy hormones.

Engage in activities that bring you joy, such as spending time with loved ones, listening to uplifting music, or watching feel-good movies. Additionally, practising gratitude and focusing on the positive aspects of your life can shift your perspective and enhance your mood during your period.

Ensure you have enough time for uninterrupted sleep.
Ensure you have enough time for uninterrupted sleep. Pulse Nigeria

Adequate sleep plays a crucial role in hormone regulation and emotional well-being. During your period, prioritise getting enough restful sleep to support the activation of happy hormones.

Establish a bedtime routine, create a comfortable sleep environment, and ensure you have enough time for uninterrupted sleep. By giving your body the rest it needs, you can wake up feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and in a better mood to face the day.

Your period doesn't have to be synonymous with negative emotions or discomfort. By implementing these five strategies to activate happy hormones, you can transform your menstrual experience into a time of positivity and well-being.

Embrace the menstrual magic and unlock your inner joy during this particular month. Remember, a positive mindset can truly make a difference in how you embrace your period and live your life.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

