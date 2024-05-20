7 everyday habits that make your acne worse

However, while acne is pretty common, certain daily habits can make your acne even worse.

7 everyday habits that make acne worse

Here are some key everyday habits that fall into this category:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Over-washing the face

It is quite essential to wash your face regularly. However, over-washing can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and potential irritation and further making your acne worse.

Washing the face twice a day with a gentle cleanser is sufficient for most skin types.

2. Picking or squeezing pimples

Another everyday habit that makes your acne worse is if you are always pinching your pimples. This habit can introduce bacteria into the skin, leading to inflammation and potential scarring.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's best to let pimples heal naturally or seek professional treatment from a dermatologist.

3. Not removing makeup before bed

Sleeping with makeup on can clog pores and trap bacteria, increasing the likelihood of acne flare-ups. This is why it is important to always remove makeup before sleeping using a gentle cleanser or makeup remover.

4. Using dirty items on the face

Items like dirty pillowcases, makeup brushes, and even your phone can also make your acne worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

This is because these items can harbour bacteria and transfer it to the skin, contributing to acne. Regularly clean these items to maintain skin hygiene.

5. High glycemic index diet

Foods with a high glycemic index, such as sugary snacks and refined carbohydrates, can spike blood sugar levels and lead to increased oil production, potentially worsening acne.

If you are looking to reduce acne, you should consider a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Stress and lack of sleep

Chronic stress and inadequate sleep can disrupt hormonal balance and increase inflammation, both of which can make your acne worse.

You can focus on stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises, and aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

7. Excessive exfoliation

While exfoliating can help remove dead skin cells, over-exfoliation can irritate the skin and strip away its protective barrier, making it more susceptible to acne. Limit exfoliation to 1-2 times per week using a gentle exfoliant.

ADVERTISEMENT