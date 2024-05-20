ADVERTISEMENT
7 everyday habits that make your acne worse

Oghenerume Progress

Avoiding these daily habits can help minimise acne breakouts and promote healthier skin.

You should avoid these daily habits [Healthline]
A lot of people have acne and it can be argued that it is a part of growing up.

However, while acne is pretty common, certain daily habits can make your acne even worse.

Here are some key everyday habits that fall into this category:

It is quite essential to wash your face regularly. However, over-washing can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and potential irritation and further making your acne worse.

Washing the face twice a day with a gentle cleanser is sufficient for most skin types.

Another everyday habit that makes your acne worse is if you are always pinching your pimples. This habit can introduce bacteria into the skin, leading to inflammation and potential scarring.

It's best to let pimples heal naturally or seek professional treatment from a dermatologist.

Sleeping with makeup on can clog pores and trap bacteria, increasing the likelihood of acne flare-ups. This is why it is important to always remove makeup before sleeping using a gentle cleanser or makeup remover.

Items like dirty pillowcases, makeup brushes, and even your phone can also make your acne worse.

Make sure your beddings are clean [Getty Images]
This is because these items can harbour bacteria and transfer it to the skin, contributing to acne. Regularly clean these items to maintain skin hygiene.

Foods with a high glycemic index, such as sugary snacks and refined carbohydrates, can spike blood sugar levels and lead to increased oil production, potentially worsening acne.

If you are looking to reduce acne, you should consider a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Chronic stress and inadequate sleep can disrupt hormonal balance and increase inflammation, both of which can make your acne worse.

You can focus on stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises, and aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

While exfoliating can help remove dead skin cells, over-exfoliation can irritate the skin and strip away its protective barrier, making it more susceptible to acne. Limit exfoliation to 1-2 times per week using a gentle exfoliant.

By avoiding these everyday habits and adopting a consistent skincare routine tailored to your skin type, you can help minimise acne breakouts and promote healthier skin.

Oghenerume Progress

