Acne Myths and Misconceptions: What you should and shouldn't believe

Anna Ajayi

We all want spotless, shiny skin, but not everyone is so lucky.

Let's debunk some acne myths [Allure]

Acne can be caused by overproduction of oil, dead skin cells clogging pores, and bacteria.

Due to the influx of skincare and the need for spotless skin, many myths and misconceptions about acne have sprung up, which can mislead people into using ineffective or even harmful treatments for their skin.

Here is a list of some of the most common acne myths and misconceptions, along with the facts:

Contrary to this misconception, acne is not caused by dirt or poor hygiene. In fact, scrubbing your face too hard can irritate your skin and make acne worse. Maintaining a balanced skincare routine that includes gentle cleansing, moisturising, and targeted treatments is key.

This is a very common myth that many believe, but there is no evidence that eating groundnuts or oily foods directly causes acne. If you spend extended periods cooking it, though, it may affect your skin. That's because the oil from the fryer can stick to your face and clog your hair follicles.

Avoid popping your pimples [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The urge to pop a pimple is sometimes hard to resist, but doing so can actually make it worse. It introduces bacteria into the skin, risking infection, inflammation, and scarring.

The fact is acne doesn't discriminate by age. It might start in your teen years, but adults can be prone to acne too. Hormones, stress, changes in lifestyle, use of a new skincare brand, and certain medications can all play a part. So, if you thought you'd outgrow it, think again.

If you’ve been battling with acne, try and see a dermatologist for treatment. A dermatologist can help you identify the type of acne you have and develop a treatment plan that is right for you.

Also,

  • Wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser.
  • Use a non-comedogenic moisturiser.
  • Apply acne medication once or twice a day.
  • Avoid popping pimples.
  • Wear sunscreen every day.
  • Eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly.
  • With proper treatment and management, acne can be controlled.
