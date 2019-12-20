Sperm count is on the decline in our societies, according to recent studies, which means that men's reproductive health is seriously declining.

However, maintaining the right diet will help you fix this. Ever heard that munching nuts helps men to boost their fertility? Well, it does, according to research. Almonds, walnuts, and hazelnuts are packed with nutrients that have been previously linked to healthier sperm such as omega-3 fatty acids, folate, and antioxidants like vitamin E, zinc, and selenium.

These nutrients are known to protect sperm from free-radical damage and maintain the structural integrity of sperm. Healthy sperm have oval heads and long tails, which allow them to reach and fertilize an egg. These sperm-friendly nutrients also assist in hormone regulation, which is essential for the development of strong, healthy sperm.

According to the research, diets have a great impact on sperm and male fertility more generally. Other recent studies have linked improvements in sperm quality to diets rich in polyunsaturated fats such as omega-3, antioxidants including vitamins C and E, selenium and zinc, and folate, all of which are abundant in nuts.

If you're experiencing a low sperm count, you should infuse nuts to your diet today. Do not be caught off guard.