The crotchet hairstyle only does it save you time it also comes in different designs and can be styled in many ways.

For those who admire dreadlocks yet are not willing to lock their hair or sit at the salon to make yarn faux locs, the crochet faux locs is the perfect option. Many hair brands have these locs available, all you have to do is purchase the right amount of packs that would help you make a full head.

crotchet faux locs Pinterest

For those that don't want to sit in the salon, you can make crotchet faux locs right in your bedroom by following the directions in the video provided below. Since it's still January, you would also agree this is also another way to save cash.

ALSO READ: Treat your dry scalp with these homemade remedies

Watch the video below for directions.