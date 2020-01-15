Everyone experiences problems due to a very dry scalp at some point; however, without treatment, it can become a chronic problem leading to dandruff.

Weather change or the use of harsh chemical products can make your scalp dry. If you don’t maintain proper hygiene by washing your hair and scalp regularly, you increase the risk of having a dry scalp. Although, medical conditions like eczema or psoriasis could also be the cause of a dry scalp.

Whatever the reason may be, it can be treated. There are homemade remedies that will supply your scalp with the right nutrients and get rid of the dryness. Below are the homemade remedies for dry scalps.

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is best known for its moisturizing properties in helping hair to retain lost moisture and to treat dryness. It can moisturize the scalp, and it’s antifungal and antibacterial properties can help reduce the risk of infections.

Apply a small amount of melted coconut oil directly to your scalp, massaging it into the skin. Leave it to sit for at least 10 minutes before washing your hair as you normally would. Not only will this help with dry scalp, but it will also leave your hair silky smooth.

2. Lemon juice

Lemon juice is a rich source of citric acid that can help in balancing the pH of your scalp. This may, in turn, help reduce the dryness of your scalp. If you're allergic to it, you can use the other remedies. All you need to do is divide your hair into sections. Apply light pressure (to release the lemon juice) and gently scrub the lemon piece on your scalp. Leave it on for about five minutes. Rinse and condition your hair as usual.

3. Onion juice

Onions are rich in phytochemicals that can reduce the dryness of your scalp. The topical application of onion juice may eliminate flaky skin and also reduce dandruff. Apply onion juice on your scalp twice a week initially. Once the dry scalp condition has improved, you can continue using onion juice once every fortnight for healthy hair growth.

Grate an onion and extract the juice, add honey to this juice and mix well. Apply this mixture to your scalp with a cotton ball and let it sit for 15-30 minutes. Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

4. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has several great health benefits that can reduce symptoms of dry scalp. It’s an antimicrobial, which means it can eliminate the bacteria or fungi that could be causing itchiness. It’s also anti-inflammatory and can help exfoliate your scalp, both of which can help treat dry scalp itself.

Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water, and apply it directly to the scalp. Let it sit for five minutes before washing it out with a gentle shampoo and conditioning your hair like normal.

5. Baking soda and olive oil

Olive oil is moisturizing, and baking soda has antifungal and antibacterial properties. The two together can exfoliate your scalp. The baking soda and olive oil combination is a good choice if you have dandruff alongside dry scalp, as the moisture, exfoliation, and antifungal properties combined can treat the itchy white flakes.

Mix equal parts baking soda and olive oil together, and massage into your scalp thoroughly. Let it sit for five minutes before washing your hair well with shampoo and conditioner to remove all the residue.